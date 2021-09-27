Monday, September 27, 2021
Britney Spears appears to be planning an investigative interview with Oprah Winfrey

By Arjun Sethi
Britney Spears could soon be giving a high-profile interview. Inspired by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, she should plan a conversation with US talker Oprah Winfrey.

There have been a lot of headlines about her in the past few months. The argument between Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, touched many people. Now the 39-year-old is apparently planning an interview with US talk show icon Oprah Winfrey.

The singer, who is still fighting against the guardianship of her father, wants to talk about what happened in her life, according to a source in the “Mirror”. Spears has received a lot of interview requests lately, but Oprah Winfrey is her preferred candidate, the insider explains. Winfrey and her team have reportedly already agreed to an interview. As inspiration, Spears should have served Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. The two spoke openly with the talk queen after distancing themselves from the British royal family.




“Britney was touched when she heard about the Oprah interview. She saw a few clips and was thrilled with how it was realized.” The couple had in the interview with Winfrey that was broadcast in early March Criticized the British royal family. The duchess revealed, among other things, that she had psychological problems during her time in the palace and that help had been refused.

Britney Spears could give further insights into her life under the tutelage of her father in the interview. The 69-year-old has been managing the singer’s finances since 2008. She fights in court against his influence.

According to US media reports, Jamie Spears had filed an application with a court in Los Angeles in early September in which he spoke out in favor of ending his guardianship. In the document, Spears stated that his daughter’s circumstances “have changed to such an extent that there may no longer be grounds for maintaining guardianship.”


