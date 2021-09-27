Börse Express – China: Will Alibaba Stock and Bitcoin Be the Next China Evergrande Stock?

China Evergrande (WKN: A2APDK) shares have lost more than 92% of their value since the all-time high at the end of 2017 (09/24/2021). Although the group financed its expansion through a large number of loans, the measures taken by the Communist Party ultimately led to its decline.

Meanwhile, the government (according to the Asian media) is considering splitting the group into three parts and nationalizing it. This is how Chinese property owners and investment products are protected. Foreign investors, on the other hand, go away empty-handed.

Alibaba continues to be under pressure

Alibaba (NASDAQOTH: A117ME) is another company that is suffering from government actions. In the end, this group could also face a split. In the meantime, the price of ADR certificates has already fallen by more than 53% from its high (09/24/2024). Participation in the form of shares is also not possible here.

Many measures have already been taken against the e-commerce group since last year (2020). Most recently, it was announced that Alibaba had sold its 5% stake in China’s largest television broadcaster (Mango Excellent Media). The second largest Chinese state broadcaster, Huan Broadcasting System, has the largest share of Mango with 56%. Alibaba had only acquired its shares at the end of 2020 for the equivalent of around 818 million euros. As a result of the early sale, the group will lose around EUR 264 million.

Alibaba has not yet commented on the transaction. It is conceivable, however, that Beijing would like to rule out any possible media influence. The e-commerce group has built up a large media business through numerous investments. These include, for example, Xiaohongshu, Qutoutiao, Weibo, Youku, Bilibili, the South China Morning Post and China Business Network. If the pressure continues to rise, Alibaba will likely have to go out of business and sell.

So far, the wave of regulatory measures is not over, so investors should remain cautious.

China bans Bitcoin trading

China has also declared war on cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin mining was banned at the beginning of 2021. All the relevant transactions now follow. Ten Chinese authorities took part in the action.

"The financial management, cybersecurity and IT, telecommunications, public safety and market surveillance departments are working closely to block payment channels and delete related websites and mobile applications in accordance with the law," said the People's Bank of China.









Individuals and companies are now being screened accordingly. Cryptocurrency exchanges must also cease operations within China. The country wants to retain sovereignty over its own currency. Bitcoin, on the other hand, could have become a competitor.

In addition, uncontrollable transactions and cash outflows are prevented. Many Chinese do not trust their own government and therefore transfer their money abroad. How to proceed against Bitcoin-related stocks, however, is still open. Instead, China is planning its own digital currency, the e-yuan.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin fell 5.56 to 8.98% based on the news today (09/24/2021). However, these setbacks could be quickly caught up again if similar restrictions do not apply in many other regions.

The article China: Will Alibaba Stock and Bitcoin Be the Next China Evergrande Stock? first appeared on The Motley Fool Germany.

Christof Welzel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and bitcoins.

