Bitcoin News & Course Update: Price rises to USD 44,000

In the last week, the Bitcoin price fell to almost $ 40,000 after negative news on social media about further crypto regulation by the Chinese government.

However, the Bitcoin price was able to recover fairly quickly afterwards.

Last week, the Chinese government announced that it would continue to restrict cryptocurrency trading. All crypto transactions are now illegal in China. Shortly afterwards, the BTC price fell sharply.

Huboi and Okex will no longer be able to offer their services to Chinese citizens. The trading volume on the Chinese stock exchanges has fallen sharply since then. Today alone, the trading volume on OKEX fell by almost 22%.

According to kevinrooke.com, the Chinese government itself owns just under 200,000 BTC. However, the Chinese government did not buy the majority of the coins, but confiscated them. Ironically, the Chinese government seems to want to accumulate more BTC itself.









Bitcoin price forecast- what’s next this week?

On the daily chart you can see that the Bitcoin price is being traded within a descending, parallel channel. Corrective movements usually take place within such channels. As soon as the correction phase is over, the BTC price will probably rise for the first time. The next important support levels are at the USD 40,000 psychological mark and USD 38,000. The next major resistance levels are at $ 47,000 and between $ 50,000 and $ 53,000.

The RSI and the Stochastic Oscillator and the histogram bars of the MACD are rising again. This is another indication that the Bitcoin price will initially or soon rise again. In addition, the BTC price follows an ascending support line. This suggests that the Bitcoin price will rise for the first time this week and the correction could be over for now. In this case, the Bitcoin price will initially rise to USD 47,000. If the BTC price breaks below this, then the BTC price will drop to the next support level (42,000 USD).

