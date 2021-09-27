Bitcoin mining company buys its own power plant – and wants more



Crypto currencies have many followers, and various specialized branches of industry have formed around Bitcoin and Co., especially mining. But Bitcoin and Co. also have numerous opponents, so there are many who see the environmental balance of such coins as more than critical.





And the critics of the high energy consumption of Bitcoin will be anything but enthusiastic about the plans of a US company or will see confirmation that crypto currencies are increasingly changing the climate or contributing to global warming. Because as Mashable reports, a company called Stronghold Digital Mining has bought an entire power plant in order to sharpen cryptocurrency with the energy obtained there.

The scrubgrass power plant is located in the US state of Pennsylvania, where coal waste is burned to generate energy for the operation of 1,800 mining computers. According to Stronghold Digital Mining, 600,000 tons of such coal waste are burned each year.













The company itself tries to sell this type of energy generation as environmentally friendly, but in view of the fact that something is burned here to generate energy, this can be questioned.

But the company does not want to hear about environmental criticism and is planning to buy more power plants. A second power plant was bought last August and plans to take over a third one.

Worthwhile business

The whole thing is co-financed by local taxpayers: According to Bloomberg, the state of Pennsylvania promotes the burning of coal waste. For Stronghold Digital Mining, the whole thing is apparently quite worthwhile: For example, sharpening a Bitcoin costs less than $ 3,000 – the current rate of the most famous crypto currency: more than $ 43,000.









