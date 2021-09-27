“Bitcoin is transparent” – “I know faces at the central bank” | Markets foreign exchange

share Security that embodies a share in the capital of a stock corporation. It guarantees the owner membership rights (voting and election rights at the general assembly) and property rights (right to a share in profits, participation quota in capital increases or in the liquidation result). All articles on this technical term

bond Borrowing on the capital market. Bonds can have fixed or variable interest rates. The fractions of a bond that are designed as securities and are thus tradable are called bonds. All articles on this technical term

Stock exchange Regular market organized according to established customs. Depending on the goods being traded, one speaks z. B. from securities, securities, foreign exchange, commodity exchanges or exchanges for derivative instruments (futures exchanges). All articles on this technical term

Money supply Stock of cash and book money in an economy. Until 1999, the SNB used the adjusted central bank money supply as a basis for managing the money supply. All articles on this technical term

Monetary policy Measures with which the central banks control the interest on the money market (base rate) and thus the money supply of a country or currency area. Most central banks, including the Swiss National Bank, endeavor to keep prices stable (see inflation, deflation) and enable the economy to grow (see quantitative easing). All articles on this technical term

Consolidation The balance sheets and income statements of the subsidiaries are summarized in a joint consolidated financial statement based on uniform criteria (IFRS, Swiss Gaap Fer, US Gaap). All articles on this technical term

Central bank





Economic institution that is responsible for supplying the economy with money. At the same time, it should create monetary stability and, depending on the statute, full employment and appropriate economic growth. In Switzerland this is the SNB. All articles on this technical term

Research Systematic evaluation of securities as the basis for the investment policy. It is divided into fundamental analysis and technical analysis. All articles on this technical term

risk In financial market theory, the risk of an investment is measured in terms of fluctuations in returns. Theoretically, there is a direct relationship between risk and return: the higher the risk taken, the greater the return on the investment in question should be in the long term (see risk management). All articles on this technical term

SEC US regulatory agency that controls securities trading and listed companies. The SEC was founded in 1934 in response to the 1929 stock market crash. Among other things, it ensures that relevant company information is published in a standardized manner. They are available to everyone in the Edgar online database (www.sec.gov). The CFTC is responsible for overseeing derivatives trading. All articles on this technical term

speculation Activity aimed at taking advantage of an expected change in the market. In a narrower sense, speculation encompasses transactions in which high risks of profit and loss are entered into. All articles on this technical term

Exchange rate Indicates the ratio in which the currency of one country can be exchanged for the currency of another country (see effective exchange rate). All articles on this technical term