Bitcoin “is here with us” – he’s as immortal as Kenny from South Park by Investing.com

Investing.com – The ups and downs of bitcoin are worrying investors less and less as they get used to it. You can see that BTC always manages to recover more or less quickly from the most violent setbacks. Proof of this is that the price rose back above $ 44,000 this Monday morning after falling below $ 40,000 last week.

That ability to recover was turned off by one late last week Morgan Stanley (NYSE 🙂 Analysts highlighted with a comparison that is unusual in the financial world to say the least. But that should appeal to the young cryptocurrency community.

Morgan Stanley compares to Kenny from South Park

Morgan Stanley’s Dennis Lynch believed that Bitcoin’s relentless ability to weather adversity and override technical and fundamental obstacles is comparable to that of the South Park cartoon character, Kenny.

“I like to say that Bitcoin is a bit like Kenny from South Park – who dies in every episode and keeps coming back.”

The series, currently airing in its 24th season, is known the world over for its outrageous humor. In the early days of the series, for example, the character Kenny died in every episode, only to be reborn in the next episode and happily ignore his brutal death, according to Lynch’s comparison.

Bitcoin will stay with us, she says Deutsche Bank (DE: DBKGn)

Marion Laboure, analyst at Deutsche Bank (DE :), said on Friday that she could imagine that Bitcoin would take on the role of digital gold in the future. She believes that Bitcoin will be part of reality for "centuries" and cannot be controlled by governments.









The bank said it could “see Bitcoin as the digital of the 21st century,” but warned investors about the volatility of the cryptocurrency. According to the analyst, most Bitcoin (BTC) purchases are made for investment and speculative purposes rather than holding the coins as a medium of exchange.

Labore added: