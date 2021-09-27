Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co .: This hamster trades successfully in cryptocurrencies – economy

It sounds like a bad joke, but it’s a hilarious success story: A hamster has been trading cryptocurrencies for a few months – and is making profits!

Since June 12, 2021, “Mr. Goxx “on the crypto market – and has made more profits (at least in percentage terms) than star investor Warren Buffett or the S&P 500 stock index.

The owner of the animal trader comes from Germany and has built a cage for the crypto rodent that enables random trading with digital currencies – the so-called office of “Mr. Goxx “.

The structure is relatively simple: a hamster wheel determines which crypto currency is to be traded – depending on the hamster’s distance. There are 30 different coins to choose from.





In a second step, the hamster has to run through one of two tubes. One stands for “Buy”, the other for “Sell”. The cage is connected to a computer via several cameras, which records the hamster’s “decisions” – and then sets the transaction in motion.









And things are going well for the hamster: According to the hamster keeper, “Mr. Goxx “started with 326 euros, meanwhile he has made almost 20 percent profit, as announced on Twitter.

You can follow the bustling rodent’s business on YouTube, the Twich streaming platform and on the animal trader’s Twitter account.

By the way: The owner of “Mr. Goxx “emphasizes again and again that the campaign is only for entertainment – and should not be understood as an investment tip.