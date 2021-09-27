Bitcoin & Ethereum bounce back after China’s recent anti-crypto push

China’s anti-crypto policy is tightening existing regulations and leaving an unpleasant sting in the market. China’s crackdown has damaged the market. But things are starting to recover.

While much of the Chinese announcement against cryptocurrencies wasn’t new, it tightened existing regulations. For example, the Chinese central bank stated that cryptocurrency trading and all related services, including bitcoin mining, are illegal.

In two notices posted a few hours ago on the central bank’s website and WeChat account, the People’s Bank of China stated that cryptocurrencies “generate illegal and criminal activities such as gambling, illegal fundraising, fraud, pyramid schemes and money laundering seriously endanger the security of people’s property ”.

The crypto market crashed after the bank issued the notices. Bitcoin fell from $ 44,800 to below $ 41,000 and Ethereum fell from about $ 3,100 to $ 2,700. Other coins also fell.

Crypto markets are recovering minimally

Now the dust has settled and things are starting to recover – even if the gradient has been small so far. Bitcoin was able to rebound to as high as $ 43,112, trading back at $ 41,450 after a setback. Ethereum was almost able to break the $ 3,000 mark, but was also faced with a slight decline and is currently at $ 2,775.

Some coins were barely affected by China’s ban. Terra (LUNA) fell from $ 38 to $ 33 on the news, but has risen back to $ 34.20 in the past 24 hours.

Although the notices were only published a few hours ago, the crypto ban is dated September 15 and the mining document is September 3.

Huobi restricted access to derivatives and mining pools for mainland Chinese residents months ago, according to previous statements by the Chinese government. The largest Ethereum mining pool, Spark Pool, and TokenPocket, a DeFi wallet popular in China, have also blocked access to mainland China residents.

The FTX crypto exchange has moved its headquarters from Hong Kong to the Bahamas. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, cited the lack of quarantine and the crypto-friendly framework as reasons. Hong Kong is a “Special Administrative Region” of China. Even if the borders have become blurred in recent years as China curtails Hong Kong’s autonomy.

China Crypto Crackdown: What’s Different This Time?

The last time China said crypto was a nuisance to the economy when it effectively banned crypto mining in May to “prevent and control financial risk.” That destroyed the crypto economy and cut the Bitcoin rate in half in less than a month.

It may come as a surprise that the market has stopped falling. However, much of the crypt trading in China was already illegal. And, some people believe that the notices only clarify the existing regulations.

Crypto exchanges left the country in 2017 and settled in Hong Kong, Singapore, elsewhere or, as in the case of Binance (until recently), nowhere. On the grounds that they are decentralized. Miners left China in May and June of this year. In addition, the markets that could have been destroyed by the news are often opaque – namely the RMB OTC desks that serve Chinese users on the mainland.

Chinese crypto journalist Wu Blockchain writes that the announcements introduced some new things. First, the Supreme Court and Foreign Exchange Service joined the notice, “suggesting that crackdown and enforcement may be more intense”.

The notice on virtual currencies also explicitly states that Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether “are not legal and should not and cannot be used as currencies”. The focus on tether suggests that regulators are starting to look more closely at the use of stablecoins, according to Wu Blockchain. In China, Tether competes with the central bank’s own digital yuan.

Proof of text: Decrypt

Last updated on September 26, 2021

