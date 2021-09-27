Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana increases

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 2041 billion US dollars. Of this, the top dog Bitcoin accounts for 41 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 141 billion. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 3 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
In the past 24 hours, the Bitcoin price rose by 3.88. The price is trading at $ 44,065.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is current market sentiment.
- Market Cap: $ 830.51 billion (+ 3.78%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 32,045 million (-29.8%)
- 24h High: $ 44,388.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum price rallied and gained 9.4 percent. The Ethereum rate this morning is $ 3,127.57.
- Market Cap: $ 370.25 billion (+ 9.38%)
- 24h trading volume: 25,635 million US dollars (-13.2%)
- 24h high: $ 3,168.33
- 24h low: US dollars
Cardano
The Cardano course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -0.28 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 2.25 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 72.16 billion (-0.04%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,233 million (-35.06%)
- 24h high: $ 2.33
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.41 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 69.58 billion (+ 0.08%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 73,772 million (+ 16.26%)
- 24h high: $ 1.03
- 24h low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin price increased by 3.03 percent in the last 24 hours. Binance Coin is trading at $ 352.37.
- Market Cap: $ 54.74 billion (+ 4.02%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,870 million US dollars (+ 47.91%)
- 24h high: $ 356.85
- 24-hour low: US dollars
XRP
The XRP price climbs 4.26 percent. The price is currently at $ 0.97.
- Market Cap: $ 45.36 billion (+ 5.14%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,826 million (+ 13.42%)
- 24h high: $ 0.98
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Solana
The Solana rate has increased by 5.77 percent since yesterday. The price of Solana is currently 139.04 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 41.68 billion (+ 7.21%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,633 million (-33.5%)
- 24h high: $ 142.64
- 24h low: US dollars
USD Coin
With a change of -0.57 percent, the USD coin price redefines the word sideways. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 31.22 billion (+ 1.04%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,289 million (+ 32.82%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Polkadot
The Polkadot price moved sideways by just 1.8 percent over the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 29.56.
- Market Cap: $ 30.78 billion (+ 2.68%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,900 million US dollars (+ 27.53%)
- 24h high: $ 30.29
- 24h low: US dollars
Dogecoin
Exciting is different: the Dogecoin rate only changed by 0.72 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 0.21.
- Market Cap: $ 27.34 billion (+ 0.46%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,054 million (+ 12.82%)
- 24h high: $ 0.21
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Top 5
- dYdX course: $ 20.54 (34.39 %)
- Uniswap course: $ 25.02 (32.23 %)
- Sushi class: $ 11.25 (22.18 %)
- XDC Network course: $ 0.15 (19.96 %)
- Curve DAO token price: $ 2.63 (17.25 %)
Flop 5
- LEO token course: $ 2.81 (-1.22 %)
- Maker course: $ 2,386.30 (-2.1 %)
- Bitcoin SV rate: $ 129.93 (-2.54 %)
- Tezos course: $ 6.45 (-6.99 %)
- Huobi token course: $ 7.27 (-12.25 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 27, 2021 at 7:01 am.