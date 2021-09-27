Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin, Ethereum and Solana increases
News

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana increases

By Hasan Sheikh
0
57




The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 2041 billion US dollars. Of this, the top dog Bitcoin accounts for 41 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 141 billion. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 3 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin

In the past 24 hours, the Bitcoin price rose by 3.88. The price is trading at $ 44,065.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is current market sentiment.

  • Market Cap: $ 830.51 billion (+ 3.78%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 32,045 million (-29.8%)
  • 24h High: $ 44,388.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum

The Ethereum price rallied and gained 9.4 percent. The Ethereum rate this morning is $ 3,127.57.

  • Market Cap: $ 370.25 billion (+ 9.38%)
  • 24h trading volume: 25,635 million US dollars (-13.2%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,168.33
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano

The Cardano course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -0.28 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 2.25 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 72.16 billion (-0.04%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 3,233 million (-35.06%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.33
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether

The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.41 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 69.58 billion (+ 0.08%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 73,772 million (+ 16.26%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.03
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin

The Binance Coin price increased by 3.03 percent in the last 24 hours. Binance Coin is trading at $ 352.37.

  • Market Cap: $ 54.74 billion (+ 4.02%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,870 million US dollars (+ 47.91%)
  • 24h high: $ 356.85
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course




XRP

The XRP price climbs 4.26 percent. The price is currently at $ 0.97.

  • Market Cap: $ 45.36 billion (+ 5.14%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 3,826 million (+ 13.42%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.98
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana

The Solana rate has increased by 5.77 percent since yesterday. The price of Solana is currently 139.04 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 41.68 billion (+ 7.21%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,633 million (-33.5%)
  • 24h high: $ 142.64
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

USD Coin

With a change of -0.57 percent, the USD coin price redefines the word sideways. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 31.22 billion (+ 1.04%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 3,289 million (+ 32.82%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot

The Polkadot price moved sideways by just 1.8 percent over the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 29.56.

  • Market Cap: $ 30.78 billion (+ 2.68%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,900 million US dollars (+ 27.53%)
  • 24h high: $ 30.29
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Dogecoin

Exciting is different: the Dogecoin rate only changed by 0.72 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 0.21.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.34 billion (+ 0.46%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,054 million (+ 12.82%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.21
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Top 5

  • dYdX course: $ 20.54 (34.39 %)
  • Uniswap course: $ 25.02 (32.23 %)
  • Sushi class: $ 11.25 (22.18 %)
  • XDC Network course: $ 0.15 (19.96 %)
  • Curve DAO token price: $ 2.63 (17.25 %)

Flop 5

  • LEO token course: $ 2.81 (-1.22 %)
  • Maker course: $ 2,386.30 (-2.1 %)
  • Bitcoin SV rate: $ 129.93 (-2.54 %)
  • Tezos course: $ 6.45 (-6.99 %)
  • Huobi token course: $ 7.27 (-12.25 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 27, 2021 at 7:01 am.


Previous articleThese are his most successful films
Next articleHis steady descent from Oscar winner to B-movie star
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv