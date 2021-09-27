Bitcoin: course stays afloat despite many worries – a market overview

On a weekly basis, the crypto currency Bitcoin lost more than 8 percent and had to abruptly break off the previously initiated recovery after worries about the bankruptcy of real estate giant Evergrande spilled over from the traditional markets and the Chinese government added fuel to the fire in the following days with a renewed ban had poured.

On a daily basis, the Bitcoin price is again well below its 200-day trend after the turbulent week and also had to give up its exponential 21-week trend, which it has just failed to regain in today’s trading.

However, zooming in a little further, the key macro trends for Bitcoin remain intact despite the many news that are currently depressing sentiment. The bull market support band resulting from the simple 20-week trend and the exponential 21-week trend, which in the past was a very important indicator for the state of a Bitcoin bull market, was held by the weekly candle that closed yesterday. The long-term 50-week line also held strong support during the correction caused by the ban on China.

With this in mind, Bitcoin has stayed afloat for the third week in a row with a view to its overall trend and was able to confirm its Bull Market Support Band three times as support.

China ban is starting to show its effects









While the Chinese market was able to cope with the announcement in terms of price, the renewed ban is already having an effect.

Huobi, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, announced on Sunday that it will cease account registrations for new users in mainland China. The company will also gradually withdraw existing accounts of users in mainland China through December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, Binance, another globally relevant cryptocurrency trading platform, said that account registrations with Chinese cell phone numbers are now blocked. The Binance app is no longer available for download in China either.

US infrastructure package about to be adopted

Another potential mood killer is currently on the agenda with the new US infrastructure law, which will also mean massive changes for the US crypto industry.

The bill contains a controversial description of a “broker”. The current text describes a broker as “any person who is responsible (for a fee) for regularly providing services that effect transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person”.

Efforts are still being made to change the wording, with prominent crypto-sector advocates like Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis and Caitlin Long at the forefront. The final vote is due to take place in the US on Monday.

