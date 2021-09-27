Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently on the rise – bargain hunters on the prowl

Bargain hunters on the prowl – but the ban on China and “Evergrande” reduce the mood to buy

Bitcoin, the most important and best-known digital currency in terms of market size, is again above the $ 44,000 mark on Monday morning. In the slipstream, ether, the second most important currency in terms of market size, can gain around 10 percent to over $ 3,100. Even if bargain hunters are taking courage again, the latest worries from China still have a sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of investors.

The most recent blow from the Middle Kingdom has in the meantime unsettled investors, but it has not torn the ground from under their feet. The Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) said on Friday that Bitcoin and Co would be declared illegal in the country. Offenses against the ban are subject to harsh penalties, it said. The Chinese central bank is thus accelerating its strategy to put an end to crypto currencies. As early as the spring, the mining industry had literally pulled the plug and kicked it out.

Evergrande worries don’t stop

Last but not least, concerns about a possible collapse of the financially troubled real estate company Evergrande from China continue to weigh on the course. Even if an interest payment for a China bond was made last Thursday, the uncertainties remain smoldering. According to media reports, a payment of $ 83.5 million for vulnerable interest was not made, fueling fears of default.









Investors fear that if the company goes bankrupt, the shock waves will reach around the globe and thus also hit crypto currencies.

Bitcoin and Co: It could go on like this

The concerns from China should continue to occupy investors in the new trading week. As long as the bad news does not stop, the situation should tend to be described as fragile. From a chart point of view, the Bitcoin price is still below the important 200-day line, which is around 45,600 dollars. Thus, at least from a short-term perspective, the stock market lights are initially on red. From a fundamental perspective, however, the situation should tend to calm down again in the coming days and weeks. Investors shouldn’t put the latest blow from China on the gold scales anyway. The ban could allow nations like the United States and Europe to gain market share for themselves.

