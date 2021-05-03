Billie Eilish on the Vogue cover – a self-determined pin-up look

Freya Herrmann in conversation with Gesa Ufer





Billie Eilish is showing more skin lately. She also posed with a bare shoulder for the social media post with which she announced her new album. (picture alliance / Photoshot) Billie Eilish, of all people, poses in a tight corsage on the cover of British Vogue. With the pin-up look, the singer, who has always been wearing baggy clothes, defends herself against expectations, believes the cultural scientist Freya Herrmann. The musician Billie Eilish is the cover model for the June issue of British Vogue – and is surprisingly revealing on the cover: Instead of the baggy look, which the 19-year-old singer has consistently used to date, she only wears a corset under her lacy underwear flashes out, patent leather gloves and a skin-tight skirt. In just six minutes, the photo on Eilish’s Instagram profile received more than ten million likes. According to the fansite “Billie Eilish Charts” this is a new record. Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

The photo represents a turning point, because before that Eilish always appeared in public in wide clothes. The young musician wanted to avoid discussions about her figure or her weight. In the past year, she also defended herself with a short video clip against all those who think they have to comment and judge their bodies.

Inspired by Betty Brosmer

With her eye-catching oversized looks, Billie Eilish has so far broken with the staging of female pop stars, says cultural scientist and costume designer Freya Herrman, who, together with Vera Klocke, is doing the “Fashion the Gaze” podcast on fashion, politics and staging.

Now, according to Herrmann, Eilish, on the other hand, presents itself as a “vintage inspired pin-up star”. The musician herself mentions Betty Brosmer, a bodybuilder and pin-up model, as a reference.

So far, Billie Eilish has mostly appeared in wide, body-covering clothing, as here at an appearance in January 2021. (picture alliance / Photoshot)

The cultural scientist believes that Billie Eilish’s self-staging is a “super-active way of dealing with the singer’s gaze. The cultural scientist believes that her look on the Vogue cover works in a way similar to her oversized outfits: no naturalness is claimed here either.

The main thing is self-determined

Herrmann points out that the singer commented on her post of the cover photo with the words “Thank you Vogue for respecting my vision”. “She describes herself as the author of this production,” explains the cultural scientist.

After paparazzi pictures of Billie Eilish appeared in the tank top and the singer became a victim of bodyshaming, she communicated that she could only use self-determined staging. That was very well received by her young generation Z fans.

Herrmann believes that Eilish is now staging herself so sexy after she has escaped the sexualization of her body through the sloppy look.

In corsage against receipts

Billie Eilish has already been declared an icon of the body positivity movement. The fact that she is now posing in a corsage, i.e. in a piece of clothing that has disciplined the bodies of women, shows Herrmann that the musician simply wants to do what she feels like:

“That reveals that she is not available for this view of her, which repeatedly makes demands or expects a certain image of her.”

