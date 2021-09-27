Billie Eilish confirms Nike collaboration: these are their new shoes! – Cologne

It is official! The pop star Billie Eilish brings two new pairs of shoes to the market in collaboration with the Jordan brand.









In addition to Travis Scott, there is now a new music superstar who collaborates with the well-known “Swoosh”, because Billie Eilish and the Jordan Brand have teamed up and are about to release brand new sneakers. The 19-year-old star revealed the Retro Jordans on her feet in her Instagram post on Monday – and said she was “SO excited” about the release. “I’ve always loved @ jumpman23 (Jordan),” says Eilish, “and it was an incredible and surreal experience creating this, especially in a sustainable way.” The first shoe of the Eilish – Air Jordan collaboration is a lime green Air Jordan 1 KO – with their characteristic Blohsh logo on the tongue of the shoe. There is also the Jordan 15 – Eilish’s favorite shoe – in a light brown shade. The Grammy-winning singer, who is very committed to climate change and the environment, also announced that both shoes are 100% vegan and made from over 20% recycled material. Of course, Billie Eilish isn’t the first ultra-famous celebrity to team up with Nike. Travis Scott and Jordan have already designed some of the most coveted shoes in the sneaker scene. The Scott Nike’s sold for over $ 1,000 in the secondary market. The shoes will be released on the BI website on September 27 and on Nike’s SNKRS app on September 30, according to tmz.com.

This wasn’t Eilish’s first collaboration with well-known companies

H&M has already released a collaboration line with American pop star Billie Eilish. The H&M x Billie Eilish collection includes women’s clothing and accessories that mimic Eilish’s signature style and are made from environmentally friendly materials that are sustainably produced, such as organic cotton. It’s not the first time that the 18-year-old singer has ventured into the world of sustainable fashion, because according to fashionunited.uk she has already worked with Urban Outfitters and Bershka. The 16-piece H&M collection was launched on January 2nd on the retailer’s e-commerce website and in stores. Items include a printed t-shirt dress, printed sweatshirt dress, oversized sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, a bum bag, bucket hats, rib knit hats, and socks. Prices range from $ 5.99 for socks to $ 34.99 for an oversized hoodie.