Ben Affleck + Jennifer Lopez: He flew from LA to New York for love

Total crush! They rediscovered their love for one another and have been inseparable ever since. Just to see Jennifer Lopez performing on stage, Ben Affleck flew from Los Angeles to New York.

Ben Affleck, 49, is not only in love, but also the biggest fan of Jennifer Lopez, 52. A source told People Magazine that the actor flew to New York City to see the singer on stage over the weekend to be able to see.

“Jennifer and Ben have been apart for a few days since the beginning of this week. Ben missed Jen so much and really wanted to be by her side when she performed in New York,” the insider said. The actor was working on a new film production in Austin, Texas last week, then flew to Los Angeles on a layover to visit his children before flying on to New York over the weekend to finally be able to hold his loved one in his arms again. On Saturday evening, Jennifer Lopez delighted fans around the world with an energetic performance at “Global Citizen Live” in New York City. The event, which also featured Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 40, was broadcast live worldwide and was considered a fundraising event to end Covid. On stage, J.Lo revealed to the audience: “We can do everything with love. Love works wonders, trust me. I think you could say I have love in my head, I don’t know what it is either.”









The only problem is the busy schedule



Insiders told People that Ben and Jen are so in love and happy to have found each other that they try to spend every free minute together. The only problem is that both have job commitments and busy schedules, but they have decided to spend the upcoming holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas together. “Despite commitments, they both fought to be able to take breaks from their jobs so they could spend more time together. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids, but Ben is also an integral part of her schedule.” The insider added, “This year is going to take a little more planning as Ben wants to be with his kids who live in Los Angeles. They haven’t made any specific decisions about whether to travel or just stay in California, but they do are still working on it. “

