Avengers Director Reveals Acting Technique Of Robert Downey Jr.

There are few actors who embodied a superhero as perfectly as Robert Downey Jr .. As Iron Man he was one of the most important Avengers in the MCU and accordingly his popularity grew enormously. We recently learned what prompted the Tony Stark actor to give up his Iron Man armor. Now Marvel director Joe Russo has revealed that Robert Downey Jr. achieved success by means of a meticulous acting technique worked hard.

This is how Robert Downey Jr.’s acting technique works

In an episode of the YouTube talk show Talks at Google Joe Russo was invited as a guest. In it, the co-director of Captain America 2, Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame reports on the extreme devotion









© Disney Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame

Downey never says a line twice. He’s got a really unique way of working that he’s one button in ear and he has an assistant he has worked with for years. What we do is: We meet on Sunday before we shoot the scenes of the week. We take a room with the authors and think of alternative linesbecause he wants that every take feels alive. So we shoot a take as it is in the script, and then his assistant feeds him the alternate lines.

Robert Downey Jr. is unique to the MCU

So every new take is something special for Robert Downey Jr. As Joe Russo also explains, every actor has his or her own special way of working. For example, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, who play Black Widow and Captain America, would have a very technical approach and would sometimes only need one take. But Robert Downey Jr.’s way of working has a special advantage, as Russo emphasizes:

After four takes we can see everything he’s done, some of us Pick out spots and rebuild everything. Thereafter let’s turn it all over againwhat worked best.

Unfortunately, Avengers 4: Endgame was the last Marvel film with Robert Downey Jr. for the time being, but it won’t be long before his next theatrical appearance. From the 01/30/2020 the MCU star can be seen as Doctor Dolittle in the adventure film of the same name.

What do you think of Robert Downey Jr. as an actor?