Auto industry – Volvo sister wants to go public – economy

From China via Sweden to the USA: This is the path of the still largely unknown but already quite successful car brand Polestar. It was only invented a few years ago as a luxurious electric sister of Volvo, which is why the cars are mainly developed in Gothenburg. However, they are built in China, which is also consistent, as the Chinese Geely Group around the businessman Li Shufu is behind Volvo and Polestar. And the result is convincing: reviewers are enthusiastic, as are most of the Polestar investors, such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Now this success story is to be raised to a new level: The brand, which was only created in 2017, wants to go public in New York. Polestar will be valued in the transaction, including debt, at approximately $ 20 billion, the company announced on Monday. To this end, Polestar is merging with the investment company Gores Guggenheim owned by US billionaire Alex Gores and will in future be listed on the Nasdaq New York Stock Exchange under the name Polestar Automotive Holding.

The company could raise over $ 1 billion in the deal if all Gores Guggenheim investors participate and not take advantage of the option to redeem their shares. $ 250 million of the total will come from institutional investors.









A smart move, at least car expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer thinks: “With Li Shufu, Geely Holding is run by an outstanding financial professional,” says the director of the Center Automotive Research. With the IPO, it is possible for Polestar to quickly expand the new brand with significantly larger equity in order to assert itself against Chinese start-ups such as Nio or XPeng, but also against Tesla or BMW and the premium brands of the VW Group. In fact, the Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath, who was born in Krefeld, wants to start a significant expansion. The sports cars are currently available in 14 countries, 10,000 were delivered last year. In 2025 it should be 290,000.

And similar news could also follow with the big sister these days: The car manufacturer Volvo allegedly wants to place shares on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. The issue could be announced later this month. A market capitalization of over $ 15 billion should be realistic. Whatever kind of business that would be: Geely Holding had bought Volvo a decade ago from the US automaker Ford for 1.8 billion dollars – and in an intercontinental effort, with the help of Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson, restored it to its former strength.