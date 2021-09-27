Audience Favorite Will Smith: Everything About His Life, Movies, and Relationships

The marriage with Jada Pinkett did not always go smoothly either – the couple lived separately for a while and Jada had an affair with the musician August Alsina during this time. The 27-year-old was “very sick”, she “wanted to help” him and a relationship developed from that. This experience was “painful”, revealed Will Smith in an interview with Jada on the talk show.

Jada finally ended the relationship with the singer and returned to Smith – today the couple even take this overcome crisis as positive.

Will Smith and Scientology

According to his own statements, Will Smith is not a Scientologist, but he spoke positively about the controversial Church of Scientology and donated money – the organization has been monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Germany since the late 1990s.

The aforementioned post-apocalyptic science fiction film “After Earth”, in which Smith was seen in 2013 together with his son Jaden, was also heavily criticized by the American media: The “Hollywood Reporter” and “New York Magazine” recognized it Plot Parallels as well as symbolic messages of the controversial Dianetics teaching of the cult founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Voice actor for Will Smith

The voice actor and dialogue book author Jan Odle is the German voice of Will Smith. Odle has also dubbed other Hollywood stars, including James Belushi, Matt Dillon, Robert Downey Jr. and Willem Dafoe.

Style & looks

For a few years now, Will Smith has had the reputation of being one of the “best-dressed fathers”: whether privately or publicly, the actor likes to present himself in stylish outfits that are hip and support his tendency to self-irony.









Will Smith: His best looks

However, the time when Smith wore tracksuits in all colors is long gone – the craziest looks go back to the 90s. Nowadays, Jada Pinkett’s husband likes to dress appropriately for the occasion: for example in a cool checked outfit at a film premiere in London or in an elegant black and white tuxedo at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor describes his personal style as “Classy Splat-ow”. In a video he explained to the American GQ what this meant.

Social media

Unlike his colleagues George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Will Smith is quite active on social media: he has 47.6 million subscribers on Instagram and 98 million on Facebook. The actor reports regularly with self-produced clips, pictures or statements and provides his fan community with new material.

Jada Pinkett Smith (with 10.7 million followers), Jaden (15.2 million) and daughter Willow (6.7 million) also post diligently on Instagram. Jada’s Facebook show “Red Table Talk,” co-hosted by Willow and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Jada’s mother), has more than 9 million followers. The web broadcast started in 2018 and has three seasons to date.

Will Smith: News

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: The series is rebooting – and Will Smith is on board