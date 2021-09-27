Has Ashton Kutcher done it again? The screen hottie is said to have cheated on his wife Mila Kunis badly – photos show him with a stranger. Now he commented on the rumors for the first time – and Mila was pretty pissed off

You don’t believe anyone who lies once, and even if he speaks the truth, does this saying also apply to Ashton Kutcher?

The 39-year-old screen star (“Kiss & Kill”) is said to have cheated on his wife Mila Kunis, 33. It wouldn’t be the first time the performer has cheated on a woman. An affair is said to have been the reason that his marriage to Hollywood star Demi Moore, 54, fell apart.

Ashton Kutcher: did he cheat on Mila Kunis?



Now the American “Star” magazine has published photos in which the actor can be seen with an unknown brunette. Who is this woman? Is she even having an affair with the father of two? Questions to which the gossip magazine has no answers, but now the actor expresses himself on the allegations.

Finally! Ashton Kutcher takes a stand



Allegations that apparently annoy the cinema darling, because now he even commented on the photos via his Twitter account and also revealed the mystery of who the unknown woman is. “You should have heard how mad Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin,” he wrote on the social media platform and added sourly: “I’m sorry, Aunt Jodie, these magazines lack integrity . ” Phew, it seems like someone is on 180.









Ashton Kutcher’s cheating history



The marriage of the screen star and the beautiful actress (“Black Swan”) has been under scrutiny for some time. According to “The Sun”, Ashton Kutcher is said to have cheated on his wife in a massage parlor that offers so-called “happy endings”. In plain language: the normal massage ends with an orgasm for the customer. At the time, Mila Kunis is said to have looked after their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri. But are these rumors really true? At least the screen star commented on the current reporting and got it out of the way in public.

