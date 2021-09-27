Arnold Spielberg died at the age of 103

Los Angeles. Star director Steven Spielberg (73) mourns his father. Arnold Spielberg died on Tuesday at the age of 103, the director’s film production company announced on Wednesday night via the short message service Twitter.

“You are our fire. You are our home Thank you for my life. I love you, papa “, quoted the industry journal” Variety “from a statement by the 73-year-old director and his sisters Anne (70), Susan (67) and Nancy Spielberg (64). Their father showed them “to love research, to expand the mind, to keep your feet on the ground” and at the same time to “reach for the stars”.









Arnold Spielberg leaves four children behind

In the tweet with which Amblin Partners announced the death of the 103-year-old, it is said that he had dedicated himself “more than a century” to his family, friends and career. The production company also expressed “deepest condolences” to his family.

Born in Ohio in 1917, Arnold Spielberg had worked as an electrical engineer, had been married twice and had three daughters in addition to his son Steven Spielberg. Steven Spielberg became world famous as a director with films such as “Jaws”, “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” and “Jurassic Park”.