Ariana Grande: Singer sued fashion company that advertised with a double

Singer Ariana Grande is suing fashion company Forever 21 after it allegedly stole her name, likeness and other intellectual property.

The internationally known pop singer Ariana Grande (26, "7 Rings") apparently filed a lawsuit against the Forever 21 fashion company. The legal dispute is said to be about 9.1 million euros. After a cooperation with the young musician did not come about at first, Forever 21 is said to have used a double of the artist to nevertheless indirectly advertise products of a beauty line with the singer, as "Page Six" reported.









Cooperation with Ariana Grande previously failed



According to available court documents, the company offered the 26-year-old a cooperation in December last year. However, the latter did not consent because the amount offered was not appropriate for “an artist with her status”, the report says.

But apparently the fashion chain just managed itself after Grande’s refusal. On Instagram, pictures were published with a double, which seemed to be based on the artist’s “7 Rings” video in terms of aesthetics, accessories, hairstyle, outfit and light. Grande is now complaining that the company “stole her name, likeness and other intellectual property in order to promote the brand for free.”

