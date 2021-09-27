Monday, September 27, 2021
Are his daughters following in the footsteps of the Kardashians?

By Vimal Kumar
October 25, 2020 – 9:29 am clock

Will it be “Keeping Up With The Stallones” soon?

It came as a shock to all “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” fans: In early September, the famous family announced that their reality show would be discontinued after 14 years. But according to picture information, the Americans already have another ace up their sleeves: The daughters of Sylvester Stallone are supposed to replace the Kardashians.

You would be a quota guarantor

Allegedly, head of the family Sylvester Stallone is personally with the US broadcaster E! Entertainment in negotiations. A production employee of the Kardashian show reveals to BamS: “The very thought of one of the daughters bringing a boy home and introducing her father to her father is pure quota gold!”

Who are the daughters of Sylvester Stallone?




Sistine (22), Sophia (24) and Scarlet (18) work as models. The two oldest also study at the university. Baby boy Scarlet is still going to school. In addition, Sistine Stallone has even followed in her father’s footsteps and has taken on the role in a Hollywood flick. If the three girls and their famous dad can come to an agreement with the US broadcaster, they would have landed their biggest coup to date.

In the video: The 3 hot daughters of the Hollywood legend

Vimal Kumar
