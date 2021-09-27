Monday, September 27, 2021
Apple: Battle for Thriller with Clooney and Pitt

By Sonia Gupta
Apple
Battle for thriller with Clooney and Pitt

Brad Pitt and George Clooney at a press conference, too "Ocean's 13th"

Brad Pitt and George Clooney at a press conference for “Ocean’s 13”

© carrie-nelson / Shutterstock.com

George Clooney and Brad Pitt want to realize a thriller. The streaming services are fighting for the rights to the star-studded film.

George Clooney (60) and Brad Pitt (57) are in front of the camera, “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts (40) writes the script, directs and produces: This film project with two Hollywood stars and a successful director wants the streaming services and Hollywood companies not to be missed.




As reported by “The Hollywood Reporter”, Sony, Lionsgate, Apple and Netflix, among others, are trying to get the rights to a planned thriller starring Clooney and Pitt. Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bros. are also said to be interested in the flick with the two “Ocean’s Eleven” stars. “Hollywood Reporter” speaks of one of the biggest bidding contests of the year.

Little is known about the content of the film. Clooney and Pitt are supposed to play two crooks who, as loners, are given a joint assignment. The two actors have already stood together in front of the camera for the “Ocean’s Eleven” series or “Burn After Reading” (2008).

Jon Watts has directed the last three “Spider-Man” films. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the latest adventure from Tom Holland (25) as a spider man, is due to hit German cinemas on December 16, 2021. Watts will also soon be making a new “Fantastic Four” film.

Sonia Gupta
