Angelina Jolie: Third Date with The Weeknd – New Romance? | Miscellaneous

Angelina Jolie was spotted for the third time with The Weeknd.

Santa Monica.

The speculation about Angelina Jolie’s possible new romance continues. Brad Pitt’s ex was spotted again on The Weeknd.







Available in Angelina Jolies Live a new man Since separating from actor Brad Pitt in 2016, the Oscar-winning actress has rarely been seen in male company. Recently, however, the photos that showed the “Lara Croft” actress on supposed dates increased. The same man was always to be seen at her side: Grammy Award winner The Weeknd.

Angelina Jolie: Going to a restaurant with The Weeknd

The latest setting for an evening together was the noble Italian Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Recordings from the “Daily Mail” show the 46-year-old and the 31-year-old together when they left the Restaurants.

According to the newspaper, the successful musician arrived a few minutes before the mother of six. Jolie and Abel TesfayeThe real name of the “Take My Breath” interpreter is said to have spent two and a half hours in the bar. Also read: Custody: Brad Pitt provisionally wins against Angelina Jolie





The Weeknd: Seen it with Jolie for the third time

Further shots show the director getting into the back seat of the black SUV, which in turn The Weeknd heard. They reportedly drove to the songwriter’s property in Bel-Air.

Jolie and Tesfaye were spotted together for the first time on June 30th – in the same place as on their last evening for two. On July 10th they were seen together again at a private concert. Statements of the two to one possible relationship are still pending at the current time. (day)

