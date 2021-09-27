Angelina Jolie: Is that your new one?

Angelina Jolie and the Canadian singer The Weeknd are said to be a couple. Imago Images

More than just a casual weekend acquaintance? If you believe the rumors in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie is said to have a new romance with a very well-known (younger) man. The 46-year-old was spotted for the second time with The Weeknd at dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Saturday evening.

She dined with the Canadian singer and son of Ethiopian immigrants (real name: Abel Tefaye) for 2 ½ hours in a posh Italian restaurant. Then both of them left the shop in the thunderstorm of flashlights from the photographers and drove in the 31-year-old’s black SUV to his Bel-Air villa. Interesting: The couple was spotted in the same restaurant on June 30th. They attended a private concert together in Los Angeles on July 10th.

The singer The Weeknd does not want to comment on the affair. Imago Images

Officially, The Weeknd – he was already in front of the camera with Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems” – is supposed to try to boost his Hollywood career with the help of Jolie. So far, both camps have refused to comment on whether the business has turned into a love affair. An insider in the “Globe” reveals that the singer is said to be blown away by the beauty of the Oscar winner: “He has adored her for many years and considers her the sexiest woman on the planet”.