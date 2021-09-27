Angelina Jolie caught dating: will The Weeknd be her new Brad? – People

The former dream couple Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie (46) have been officially divorced since 2019. But their war of the roses is far from over, there is still a mighty crash backstage.

With another man, however, Angelina is quite tame – and thus fires up the rumor mill. Will superstar The Weeknd (31) be her new Brad?

Hollywood star Jolie was seen with the Canadian singer again on the weekend. For the second time, according to the Daily Mail, the two visited the luxury restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica together.





Singer The Weeknd (real name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, here in September 2021 at the Music in Action Awards Ceremony): Among his most famous friends were singer and actress Selena Gomez and model Bella Hadid Photo: Getty Images



At 8:05 p.m., Angelina is said to have arrived at the noble Italian restaurant on Saturday, when the singer was there for five minutes. She left the restaurant hours later, but together with The Weeknd.









The mother of six and the 15-year-old Grammy winner are said to have spent two and a half hours together in a very private area of ​​the luxurious, family-run restaurant.

As they left the Italian, photographers snapped the two of whom no one would have expected to hang out together.

In the photos published by the British Daily Mail, Angelina was wearing a long, black coat. A low-cut, black top peeked out from below. And The Weeknd also came in a dark outfit, wearing tight jeans, a black jacket with white seams and black leather boots.

The blast: Immediately after visiting the restaurant, the two of them did not part ways. Angelina hopped into The Weeknd’s black SUV and drove it to his luxury Bel Air estate.

What exactly is going on now? Still unclear. But the fact is: It is now at least the third date of the two. Because in addition to two joint restaurant visits, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd also went to one together in July Private concert seen by Mustafa the Poet (25) in Los Angeles.