Analyst warns of stock correction and advises Bitcoin, Ethereum & Gold as a hedge by Investing.com

Investing.com – A combination of an impending shutdown of US government business, tapering by the Fed and the heavily indebted Chinese real estate developer Evergrande (HK 🙂 increases the risk of a major correction in the stock market, the writer of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” warns his Twitter followers. As a hedge, he advises, and precious metals.

“The US government has run out of money. A shutdown is imminent. The Democrats blame the Republicans for the misery. Evergrande, China’s largest real estate developer with 800 projects in 200 cities, is bankrupt. Did you get the message? Make sure you get it in time ,, Bitcoin and Ethereum before the biggest crash in history occurs. Take care. “

US politicians, whether Democrats or Republicans, are currently arguing about raising the debt ceiling. In the past, the government has come to a standstill several times because the two parties could not come to an agreement. Without an increase, however, the limit is exhausted at the end of the month.

In an article for the Wall Street Journal last week, Congress called on Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in order to avoid “widespread economic disaster”.

In particular, she warned that a default “was likely to spark a historic financial crisis that would worsen the damage to the current public health plight,” leading to the suspension of benefits, delays in monthly family tax credits, and possible interest rate hikes by the family Federal Reserve (Fed), which in turn could drive stock prices plummeting.

The US Congress has to pass a corresponding law by Thursday, otherwise the government funding is no longer guaranteed, which would lead to a standstill in business.

Kiyosaki prophesies therefore a massive US stock market crash for the month of October and fears that precious metals and BTC could also be dragged into the abyss.

“A gigantic stock market crash looms in October. Why? The Treasury Department and the Fed are running out of T-bills. Gold, silver and Bitcoin could also crash. With cash in hand, you can make good bargains after the crash. Shares are dangerous. Be careful is required. “

Although it is sticking to its very loose monetary policy for the time being, it is heading towards a less generous stance. The Fed initially left the key interest rate in the low range of 0.0 to 0.25 percent, as the central bank announced last Wednesday. It will also continue its $ 120 billion monthly security purchases for the time being.









However, the Fed signaled that the purchases could soon be tapered. “If things continue broadly as expected, the Committee believes that slowing the rate of bond purchases may soon be warranted,” the Fed said. The economy is approaching the goals of the central bank. Inflation has been high lately while the economy and labor market have recovered from the pandemic.

In addition, the US central bankers’ dot plots now signaled the first rate hike in 2022, instead of the previous 2023.

The Federal Reserve has been operating an extremely loose monetary policy since March 2020, when the corona crisis broke out, which has made the stock market, but also the crypto market, extremely attractive.

The bestselling author also thinks that China’s current attack on the crypto universe could be a forerunner for a state-controlled coin that will end up making Bitcoin illegal in the US as well.

On Friday, the Chinese central bank reiterated its tough stance on Bitcoin. All activities with digital currencies are illegalsaid the People’s Bank of China. One will crack down on the market, the overpowering central bank from the Middle Kingdom, the crypto space.

“China has this morning announced new measures to combat cryptocurrencies. What does that mean? It means that China is about to launch its state-owned crypto coin. If the US follows this example, the Fed-Coin means a ban on Bitcoin. The US is developing into a centralized government, similar to China. US communism begins. Our freedoms end. Take care of yourself.”

It is not the first time that China has fired against Bitcoin & Co. Virtual currency has long been a thorn in the side of the Beijing government. The measures are correspondingly harsh. In addition to the ban on banks and financial service providers from offering services that have to do with crypto payment methods, there has also been a ban on trading in crypto payment methods since 2017. Finally, the government took action against the mining industry in the country. The plug was pulled on huge server farms, which led to the closure of the bitcoin mining pools in the Middle Kingdom and ultimately to a collapse in bitcoin mining activities.

The Federal Reserve will “soon” publish a study examining the costs and benefits of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), Fed chairman Jerome said on Wednesday.

“We are working proactively to decide whether and in what form a CBDC should be issued,” said Powell.