After the party month: Denzel Washington on detox

After a wild month of partying on a yacht, Ocar winner Denzel Washinton volunteered to go to a rehab clinic to detoxify his body. By Frank Siering, Los Angeles

The summer months are also the time for many Hollywood stars when they can really relax. Many studios take a break from shooting. And the big players in the industry usually use July and August to really switch off.

So does Denzel Washington. The Oscar winner spent the whole of July on a yacht in the Mediterranean with his wife and a few friends. According to the gossip site TMZ.com, Washington – like his character Whip Whitaker in the movie “Flight” – looked a little too often too deeply into the wine glass.

On Friday it became known that Washington had just left a detox clinic in Southern California. He stayed there for two weeks to get his body back to a relatively neutral pH value. “Denzel felt it was necessary to purify and detoxify his body,” said a friend of the actor.









The detox regimen supposedly wasn’t all about alcohol. Washington used the stay in the clinic to purify his entire body. Not only did doctors and psychologists take care of the actor, but also a nutritionist and a personal trainer who should get the party-weakened Hollywood star back into shape.

There was allegedly no risk of addiction, it is said. Rather, it was a preventive measure so that Washington would be in the best of health again for his next assignment. The 59-year-old can soon be seen in the thriller “The Equalizer”. It was also not the first time that Washington voluntarily went to a clinic after a vacation vacation, during which the red wine and gin and tonic in particular were said to have flowed in abundance. “He makes such visits regularly because he simply feels fresher and more rested afterwards,” said a spokesman for Washington.

Nevertheless, Hollywood reacted slightly startled in the wake of the recent death of Robin Williams. Williams was also a man who abused alcohol for a long time and fought his alcohol addiction through stays in various rehabilitation clinics and visits to Alcoholics Anonymous.

Williams also suffered from depression and was known to have hanged himself on Monday of this week in his home in San Francisco.