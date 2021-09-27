After divorce: Tom Hanks felt extremely guilty

Tom Hanks (64) with another woman by his side? Inconceivably! He and his wife Rita Wilson (63) are among the absolute dream couples in Hollywood: The two actors have been married for over 30 years and have two sons. But before his marriage to Rita the 64-year-old has already been married once. After divorcing his first wife, the two-time Oscar winner felt extremely guilty!

Between 1978 and 1987 he was married to actress Samantha Lewes – the marriage resulted in two children. 33 years later, he was now speaking on the podcast In Depth With Graham Bensinger about the fears he had after the breakup. “Well, I felt like a total pathetic failure and everything I thought worked was actually not working at all”he said frankly. He was also concerned that his children might think he was leaving them too. For this reason, Hanks was even doing psychotherapy three times a week at the time.

With his current wife, the “Forrest Gump” star is still very happy – and also Rita goes into raptures when she talks about her husband: “I love a good storyteller,” she said in the The Kelly Clarkson Show. The American actress also seems to be impressed by her husband’s humor: “I love it. He makes me laugh all the time.”









Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson with their family at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Tom Hanks in October 2019

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, January 2020

