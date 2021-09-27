Adam Sandler is sent away from the restaurant – that’s how he reacts

Adam Sandler allegedly left a restaurant after waiting 30 minutes for a table. Now he revealed the real reason.

Adam Sandler isn’t one of those celebs who plays the “Don’t you know who I am?” Card at every opportunity. The actor only recently proved this when he entered a restaurant with mouth and nose protection and was not recognized by the employee.

However, the waitress told the 54-year-old that he had to wait 30 minutes for a table, which is why he left the pancakes restaurant he was going to visit with one of his daughters.

Waitress Dayanna put the video from the surveillance camera on TikTok and put the clown filter on herself. The clip with the title “Pleaseee come back” now has 11.1 million views.







