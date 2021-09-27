Adam Sandler: Films, Series and Biography

Career

The comedian gets them all in front of the camera

Adam grew up with six siblings from the age of six in Manchester, New Hampshire, where he attended Manchester Central High School. He is considered a class clown from an early age, but it wasn’t until he was seventeen and at the insistence of his brother that he tried his hand at the Boston Comedy Club for the first time as a stand-up comedian. He quickly notices his talent and continues to develop it during his studies at New York University.

Whenever he can, he takes to the stage in various clubs and universities and so he also got his first TV role as family friend Smitty in the “Bill Cosby Show” (1987/88). A year later he played in his first comedy “Going overboard” with. Indeed Sandlers His career only took a big leap forward when he was discovered by Dennis Miller while working at a Los Angeles comedy club. He introduced him to Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, who hired him as a writer and performer on his show in 1990.

After various smaller roles in TV and film productions, he landed a small role in the cult film “The Coneheads“(1993) and a larger one in”Airheads” at the side of Steve Buscemi and Brendan Fraser in 1994. His first leading role film follows a year later “Billy Madison – a mess to fall in love with“In which he plays the son of a hotel empire owner. In order to be allowed to inherit from his father, he has to repeat the entire school period.

Films like “Happy Gilmore – A champ to fall in love with“(1996),”Bulletproof“(1996),”A wedding to fall in love with“(1998),”Waterboy – The guy with the water damage“(1998) and 2000”Little Nicky – Satan Junior“In which he plays the shy third son of Satan (Harvey Keitel), who is sent to earth by his father to prevent his dangerous brothers from destroying humanity.

Like so many actors would like to Adam working behind the camera. In 1999 he founded his own production company, Happy Madison Productions, through which most of his films will be shown from now on.

That he not only goofy Characters can and would like to play proves Sandler 1999 in the film “Big daddy“And in 2002. He plays a psychologically disturbed man alongside Emily Watson and gets a Golden Globe nomination for it. The films “Spanglish“(2004) and”Reign over Me“(2007) are loaded with comedic aspects, but Sandlers Character representations differ from the other films.









But his favorite discipline remains the embodiment of funny to almost stupid characters, so also in “Mr. Deeds“(2002),”The anger test“(2003) with Jack Nicholson as an aggressive anti-aggression trainer, in”50 First dates“(2004) reunited with Drew Barrymore, in”Click“(2007) alongside Kate Beckinsale, Christopher Walken and David Hasselhoff and in”Chuck and Larry – like fire and flame“(2007), in which he mimes a fireman with Kevin James. The two pretend to be gay in order to get financial support from the state.

In 2008 the film “You Do not Mess with the Zohan“, by doing Sandler plays an Israeli ex-Special Forces soldier who fakes his death to become a hairstylist in New York. In the same year he plays a hotel craftsman whose bedtime stories, which he tells his nephew and niece, come true. In “How life goes“(2009) he embodies an aged comedian who takes a young talent (Seth Rogen) under his wing and in”Grownups“(2010) he combines Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Salma Hayek in another comedy.

Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston also get Adam in front of the camera in “My made up wife“(2011). The actor is available in a double pack in “Jack and Jill“(2011) in which he takes on both roles. In “The chaos dad“(2012) he tries to ruin the wedding of his film son (Andy Samberg), in”Hotel Transylvania“(2011) gives Dracula his voice, just like in the two sequels”Hotel Transylvania 2“(2015) and”Hotel Transylvania 3“(2018).

The continuation follows “Grownups 2“And two series appearances, one in Jesse and one in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in which he plays himself, before he then for the third time with Drew Barrymore in front of the camera in”Ready for vacation” stands. Together with Jennifer Garner, Dean Norris, Emma Thompson and Judy Greer he plays in “#Zeitgeist“And in 2016 with buddy David Spade in”The do-over“.

Even if many, if not most, of Adam Sandlers Filming is not really exhilarating – to put it mildly – when it arrives at critics, it is and remains a guarantee for Hollywood comedies, which again and again attract other Hollywood stars in front of his camera and he is also making a name for himself as a singer. Some of his comedy albums have already achieved gold status.

Private life

A small typical family

The English bulldog lover married actress Jaqueline Titone in 2003 and they have two daughters, Sadie (2006) and Sunny (2008).