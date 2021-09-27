Monday, September 27, 2021
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Aleph Farms

By Sonia Gupta
Photo: Thore Siebrands / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

We reported on the food startup Aleph Farms as early as 2019. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has now also invested in the company.

According to media reports, the US star Leonardo DiCaprio has invested several million US dollars in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms, both specialists in the field of cultured meat. He is said to be one of Aleph Farms’ top investors and the actor put $ 96 million in Mosa Meat.

In recent years there have been more and more companies specializing in the development of cultured meat. The start-ups often have different approaches. While some companies simulate meat with vegetable products, Aleph Farms produces cultured meat from animal cells. With the help of bioprinting technology, the material is brought into a shape that resembles conventional pieces of meat.




