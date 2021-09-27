A sewing George Clooney and the “Sew Bros”

The actor discovered the love of sewing during the pandemic. He is part of a growing trend called “Sew Bros”.

Learning to cook, cultivating green fingers, trying your hand at hairdressing or discovering a new sport: During the lockdown, many people dared to take on previously unknown activities and acquired new hobbies.

Recently observed – especially among men -: the art of sewing. US actor George Clooney could not be entirely uninvolved in this development.

“I sew a lot on my children’s clothes. Or if my wife’s dress tears again,” he says in an interview with AARP magazine. “I was a bachelor for a long time. You don’t have a lot of money and you just have to learn how to fix things.”

Rise of the Sew Bros?

As the Guardian points out, George Clooney is not alone in this. Of course there are countless renowned tailors and designers, especially when it comes to high-end or haute couture. But when it comes to using needle and thread in your own four walls – simply because you enjoy sewing – has long been stereotyped as a “women’s hobby”.









Now more and more men should be interested in sewing or other handicrafts and make their clothes themselves. The sale of fabrics, materials and sewing machines has also increased by leaps and bounds. “The rise in younger male artisans is particularly interesting,” says Edward Griffith, CEO of the arts and crafts platform LoveCrafts. “The majority of our male users are 25 to 34 years old compared to our female audience, which is mostly 35 to 44 year olds.” When the community was surveyed, around a third of them would have started needlework during the pandemic – and dared to sew, embroider and cross-stitch.

“When I tell people, they often laugh because they think I’m kidding. Or they look quite surprised that I sew as a man, ”Thabo Sabao, 22, is quoted as saying.

But that doesn’t stop him from showing his collection of homemade shirts and coats on Instagram. He is not alone in this: more and more photos of sewing men, finished results and proud postings are appearing on social media. “Sewing – it has long since ceased to be a female tradition”, is the motto of the “Sew Bros”.

