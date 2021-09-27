“A Beginner’s Mind”: Sufjan Stevens and Angelo de Augustine turn blatant films into soft songs | Ignition radio | Bavaria 2 | radio

Pop has always been a festival of references. Even the Beatles referred to their role models at the beginning of their careers, such as Chuck Berry. With his star portraits, Andy Warhol made the alienation of pop icons a meta-genre of its own. In this respect, Sufjan Stevens and Angelo de Augustine are only continuing a long tradition. A song on their album together is called “You Give Death A Bad Name”, which is the corruption of a particularly hideous song by Bon Jovi.

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine – “You Give Death A Bad Name” (Official Audio)

References from Pop

But that’s not all. Another song – as beautiful and harmonious as it is – is inspired by the horror classic “Night Of The Living Dead” by George Romero, from 1968. This is the mother of all zombie films, a classic in black and white. And another song is called just like the film: “Back to Oz” from 1985, a sequel to the classic “The Wizard of Oz” from the Disney studios. Here, too, the rather cheerful mood of the song contrasts with the rather gloomy atmosphere of the film. And that is quite intentional. The album is called “A Beginner’s Mind” and refers to the Zen Buddhist principle “Shoshin”, which says that things should be approached with the mind of a beginner, a child, i.e. free of prejudice, impartial, naive. “Back to Oz”, for example, is a song in which the protagonist wishes to return to the wonderland of amorous lightheartedness.

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine – “Back to Oz” (Official Music Video)







How tender does a horror film sound?

A particularly beautiful song, also thanks to the perfect harmony of Stevens and De Augustin, is the song “The Pillar Of Souls”, which corresponds to the crass horror film “Hellraiser III” from 1992. The sado-masosichistic story of the film is taken up in this song, the ride into the hell of pain is directly addressed in the text.

The idea for this cinematic album came about by chance. Sufan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine had retired to a country house in upstate New York at the height of the 2020 pandemic – like so many residents of the Big Apple who could afford it – to write new songs in the spirit of a beginner. To pass the time, they would watch old films every evening, which ultimately inspired the songs on the album. Most of them are films from the 80s, not just horror, but also Spike Lee’s “You Gotta Have It” or the surfer film “Dangerous Surf” with Keanu Reeves.

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine – “Reach Out” (Official Music Video)

Cooking sparkle and cooking sparkle

The album starts with “Reach Out”, which is inspired by Wim Wenders` film “Der Himmel über Berlin”. “I’d rather be a flower than the ocean”, Sufjan Stevens sings here, which of course makes experienced pop listeners think of “I’d rather be a hammer than a nail”, a line from Simon & Garfunkel’s “El Condor Pasa” “. But unlike the legendary predecessor duo from New York, the voices of Stevens and De Augustine are similar in their delicacy, so they sound more like “Garfunkel and Garfunkel”, which is not a problem.