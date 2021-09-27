8 facts about the Hollywood star!

He not only makes women’s hearts beat faster as “Thor”: Chris Hemsworth is extremely hot in his Avengers role! But there is more to the god of thunder than long hair, a three-day beard and a lot of muscle. The actor has a lot to offer!
Chris Hemsworth is best known from the movie “Thor”. The actor has built an extremely successful career over the past few years and has become an integral part of Hollywood heaven. At the side of Tom Hiddleston he had his breakthrough as the hammer lifting Avengers. And not only is he extremely successful in the acting career, but also his two brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth. But did you already know that about the 37-year-old? KUKKSI did the fact check!
These are the most blatant facts about Chris Hemsworth
- Chris was born in Melbourne and spent a formative time in the outback in Bulman.
- The actor started his career in the Australian television series “Home and Away”.
- But before his big break, Chris was doing odd jobs as a construction worker, bartender and waiter.
- Not only did he apply for the role of God of Thunder, but so did his brother Liam Hemsworth! But the older of the two made the race in the end!
- For his role in “Thor” Chris had to train hard! Six months before shooting started, he had to do a tough training session in order to strengthen his muscles. After all, “Thor” must also look like a god!
- It is well known that actors often have to change their appearance for a role. The actor lost a lot of weight for the film “In the Heart of the Sea” and was hardly unrecognizable as “Thor”! For this he was only allowed to eat 500-600 kcal per day.
- The name of the day Thursday was based on the god of Thursday. Chris was born on a Tuesday – Is that a mere coincidence?
- Chris Hemsworth is an avid surfer!