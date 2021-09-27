15 fun facts about the classic movie starring Tom Hanks

“I’m Forrest, Forrest Gump”: This sentence belongs to one of the most popular romantic-comic film dramas of all time. With revenues of more than 650 million US dollars, Robert Zemeckis’ modern fairy tale about the loving, underprivileged Forrest Gump, who rises to an iconic and multi-talented figure of America despite all obstacles, has become a prime example of successful cinema. The film “Forrest Gump”, released in 1994, is the American dream as a screen version. And it works.

Editor’s recommendation

As a child, Forrest (Tom Hanks) begins to understand that he is different from the other children. With an IQ of only 75 and a leg brace, he is often the target of teasing; the only people who stand by him are his mother (Sally Field) and child friend Jenny Curran (Robin Wright). However, his low IQ does not prevent Forrest from leading numerous successful careers – he emerged from the Vietnam War as an excellent war hero, became a professional football and table tennis player, sailed for a short time as a shrimp cutter captain on the water and becomes millionaire as a result of an Apple investment. With all the excitement of his life, however, it is primarily his great love, Jenny, who moves him to do most of his deeds. If you want to find out a little more about Zemeckis’ work, you will find some exciting background facts here.

Editor’s recommendation

1. “Forrest Gump” isn’t the only classic movie that came out in 1994.

The year 1994 can without a doubt be regarded as a milestone in film history. In addition to the October release of Forrest Gump, the Lion King, The Condemned, Four Weddings and a Death, and Pulp Fiction premiered that same year.

2. Before Tom Hanks accepted, John Travolta and Bill Murray were also considered for the role of Forrest Gump.

It would certainly have done his career good: John Travolta said he was offered the role of Forrest Gump – but turned it down because he was sure the film would be a flop. The actor later admitted he made a huge mistake. But he was not the only one when it was canceled: Bill Murray is also said to have withdrawn. Good for Tom Hanks, without whom Forrest Gump could no longer be imagined from today’s perspective.

3. One of the most iconic lines from the film was improvised by Tom Hanks.

In the sequence in which Forrest meets his future good friend Bubba (Mykelti Williamson), the latter introduces himself with the following words: “My name is actually Benjamin Buford Blue, but people call me ‘Bubba'”. Tom Hanks replied : “My name is Forrest Gump. People call me Forrest Gump ”- a phrase that was completely improvised by Hanks. Robert Zemeckis, however, found the line so appropriate for the character that it was ultimately allowed to stay in the film.

Editor’s recommendation

4. Forrest Gump’s southern dialect is based on the speaking habits of the young actor who played Forrest as a child.

One of Forrest’s most striking and notable traits is his strong southern accent. Originally Tom Hanks had planned to tone down the dialect for his character a little – but when the then nine-year-old Michael Conner Humphreys was cast as the young version of Forrest Gump, he changed his mind again. The filmmakers were so impressed by Humphrey’s expressive voice that Tom Hanks ultimately turned to the young actor – and not the other way around.

5. Robin Wright was sick when they had to film the scene in which Jenny, naked and covered only with a guitar, sits on the stage and sings.

In the said scene, Forrest visits his childhood sweetheart in a nude bar to hear them sing. Unfortunately, he has to realize that the guests seem to be only interested in their nudity and not in their talent. While filming, actress Robin Wright says she had to sit naked on stage for 24 hours – even though she had the flu at the time. Then, it is said, she also passed the disease on to the main actor: In the scene in which Forrest runs away from lovesickness, Tom Hanks is said to have struggled with the flu.

6. Forrest is getting older – but the blue checked shirt stays.

During the film, Forrest Gump grew older and went through several phases of life. One small detail does not go unnoticed: At the beginning of each new age group, Forrest always wears a blue checked shirt. However, it is not clear whether this was ordered by Robert Zemeckis or whether the costume department is simply having fun.

Editor’s recommendation

7. John Lennon also has a short “guest appearance” in Forrest Gump. The sentences he speaks in it might sound familiar – they all come from his song “Imagine”.

One of the most spectacular effects in “Forrest Gump” are the scenes in which Tom Hanks was warped and morphed into original recordings of historical events. The hyper-realistic looking computational methods were actually a big peculiarity for 1994. In one of those scenes, Forrest Gump takes part in the “Dick Cavett Show” and suddenly finds himself next to John Lennon. However, if you listen carefully to the sequence, you can see that the short sentences that the Beatle utters in the sequence are a mere string of lines from “Imagine”.









8. Forrest Gump’s running sequence is based on real events.

The storyline that Forrest Gump runs through America for three years is actually based on a true story: In 1982 a 16-year-old teenager named Louis Michael Figueroa decided to run across the United States for the American Cancer Society – from New Jersey to San Francisco.

9. Other familiar faces were also available for the role of “Bubba”.

One of the many applicants was Tupac Shakur. The legendary rapper, who tragically died in 1996, auditioned for the role – but didn’t get it. The filmmakers also offered the role to the well-known comedian Dave Chappelle, but the latter declined. Later he is said to have regretted his decision quite a bit, it is said, which is why Chappelle agreed four years later for the role of Kevin Jackson in the romantic comedy “em @ il for you” alongside Tom Hanks.

Editor’s recommendation

10. One of the journalists at the demo at the Capitol was actually not an actor, but a tourist.

In the scene where Forrest is attending the demonstration at the Capitol in Washington DC, he is quickly surrounded by a group of journalists holding microphones in his face. However, one of the reporters wasn’t an actor, but a tourist who happened to be in the right place at the right time. The man was actually a visitor from Atlanta, Georgia, who was just about to explore Washington, when he happened to be on the scene and was spontaneously approached by the casting agent. After a short audition, he got the role and stayed on location for the shoot.

11. Tom Hanks is never seen blinking during the table tennis scenes.

The reason? When Forrest Gump was playing table tennis for the very first time in the infirmary, another soldier advised him that the trick was to “keep an eye on the ball.” According to Forrest’s logic, he shouldn’t blink while playing ping-pong – a conclusion that Tom Hanks pursued in all table tennis scenes. Incidentally, a real ball was never used during said games. The ping-pong ball was later re-animated via CGI.

12. Tom Hanks didn’t get a salary for the role, but earned a percentage of the income.

With this risk decision, the Hollywood actor made the business of his life: Instead of receiving a normal fee for “Forrest Gump”, Tom Hanks bet on the success of the film and wanted to be paid as a percentage of the box office income. So the actor ultimately received a whopping 40 million US dollars – and thus much more than if he had bet on an original salary.

Editor’s recommendation

13. Tom Hanks once revealed what Forrest Gump actually said into the microphone when his speech at the Capitol was sabotaged.

When Forrest is about to give a speech at the demonstration at the Capitol, his microphone is temporarily unplugged so that no one can understand him. In an interview Tom Hanks later said that despite being muted into the microphone, he said: “Sometimes when people go to Vietnam, they come home to their mothers with no legs. Sometimes they don’t return home at all. This is a bad thing. That’s all I have to say about it. “

14. Several family members of Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis make small appearances on Forrest Gump.

In one scene at the beginning of the film, young Forrest gets on the school bus and wants to sit next to a girl – who promptly turns him away. The girl and one other boy on the bus who tease Forrest are actually Tom Hanks ‘daughter Elizabeth and Robert Zemeckis’ son. Hanks’ brother Jim stepped in for some remote shots of the running scenes, as he was more athletic and thus lasted longer while jogging.

15. One line in the film had (quasi) fortune-telling abilities.

When Forrest Gump told Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise) in Vietnam about his plan to become a shrimp cutter captain, the commander in chief replied: “The day you become a shrimp cutter captain is the day I become an astronaut It’s all the funnier that Gary Sinise played alongside Tom Hanks in Apollo 13 the following year – in the role of an astronaut.

Editor’s recommendation

By the way, our columnist Linus Volkmann doesn’t think much of “Forrest Gump” – for good reasons.

Other highlights