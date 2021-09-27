007 is back! Now the new Bond is finally coming to the cinema – BZ Berlin

He would rather cut his wrists than to play Bond again, said Daniel Craig (53) in 2015 shortly after the shooting of “Specter”. With a fee of 50 million pounds, he was persuaded and apologized by saying that he had the right to change his mind.

This enabled the actor to start his 5th mission as a British secret agent in “No Time to Die”, but it was to be the longest odyssey of a Bond film to date. Six years that were overshadowed by bankruptcies, bad luck and mishaps.

Danny Boyle (64, “Trainspotting”) started in 2018 when he left the director’s chair to the American Cary Fukunaga (44, “Beasts of No Nation”) due to artistic differences. He called for a revision of the script and when it finally started in April 2019, Daniel Craig of all people injured his ankle in an action scene in Jamaica and even got under the knife.

So “No Time to Die” had to be postponed again and again. The premiere should finally take place in Berlin on April 1, 2020, but a malicious virus, as otherwise only a Bond villain could imagine, paralyzed the whole world. Corona, lockdown, new start date: November 20, 2020.

Read about it too

► Secret Bond Messages! What the new trailer reveals for “No Time to Die”

► Director Philipp Stölzl: Renaming streets in Berlin are okay

Then the second lockdown and the fear of whether Bond No. 25 will even come to the cinema. Streaming services such as Netflix and Apple vied with sums of up to $ 600 million for the most expensive Bond film of all time ($ 250 million). But the film company MGM refused. Because Bond is a movie hero and has been for almost 60 years.

On Tuesday there will be the world premiere of “No Time to Die” in London, which will be broadcast internationally. The film event of the year!

“But Bond was waiting for the cinema because this larger-than-life hero needs the larger-than-life experience,” says Christian Bräuer (49) from the Yorck cinema group, whose industry suffered particularly from the lockdowns. Let’s hope that James Bond is now the savior of the cinemas!

The bad guys: Blofeld and Safin

In “Specter” Christoph Waltz (64) was introduced as Bond’s greatest adversary, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who was already important in Ian Fleming’s novels. In the new Bond, the two-time Oscar winner (“Inglourious Basterds” & “Django Unchained”) only has a small appearance as Blofeld. This time, especially Rami Malek (40) as the devilish Lyutsifer Safin brings fear to everyone. Malek is also an Oscar winner, getting it for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The story: No rest

James Bond (Daniel Craig) has given up his job and only wants to be there for his beloved Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) in Jamaica. Until his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA visits him. Head asks Bond to find the kidnapped scientist Valdo Obruchev (David Dencik). It’s about a weapon technology that the mysterious Safin (Rami Malek) has snatched under the nail. But Bond’s archenemy Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) is still active – even out of prison.









The star: Daniel Craig

Craig’s inauguration as 007 was initially ridiculed: too small, too blonde, too unknown. Today his debut “Casino Royale” is considered to be one of the best films in the Bond series. Before he came out big as 007, he was with Heike Makatsch in the mid-1990s. He has been married to Rachel Weisz since 2011, their daughter Grace is three years old. His first daughter Elle (with ex-wife Fiona Loudon) is 29. This is Craig’s fifth and final Bond. He feels too old for the role. Sean Connery († 90) also said goodbye at 53, Roger Moore († 89) but only at 57 from being an agent.

The locations

The first stone fell in Norway on March 31, 2019. A car chase was filmed with Rami Malek on a frozen lake north of Oslo. In Jamaica, the team met in April at the estate of Bond inventor Ian Fleming († 56). Further stops were London, the Scottish Highlands, the Faroe Islands and Matera.

The Bond Girls: constant friend and agent

The French Léa Seydoux (36) already played Bond’s great love in “Specter”. A novelty, because so far Bond has put a new Bond girl into bed with every film. The #Metoo debate called for a rethink. Which is why he is given a double zero agent with the British Lashana Lynch (33). The CIA agent is the Cuban Ana de Armas (33), who has already shot “Knives Out” with Craig.

The craziest scene: a car hunt in Italy

One of the most elaborate scenes in the film was shot in Matera, the European Capital of Culture 2019: a spectacular chase between the Aston Martin DB5 and a motorcycle, for which the entire old town had to be cordoned off. Bond then does a dangerous stunt in the city of Gravina, 23 kilometers from Matera. There he throws himself from a Roman bridge into the ravine to escape his pursuers.

The German voice



Dietmar Wunder has been the German voice of James Bond since 2006 (Photo: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotop)

Dietmar Wunder (55) has been the German voice of Daniel Craig (53) alias James Bond since 2006. A dream has come true for the Berliner. Otherwise he speaks among other things. Adam Sandler and Cuba Gooding Jr.