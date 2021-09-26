Zac Efron: That was how Leonardo DiCaprio reassured him

Zac Efron struggles with life in the flashlight. Over breakfast, he took advice from his idol Leonardo DiCaprio.

Having breakfast made by Leonardo DiCaprio (45, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”) is something many fans of the Hollywood star are sure to dream of. For one, it actually came true: Actor Zac Efron (32, “The Greatest Showman”) recently reported on the YouTube talk show “First we feast” how Leo once made waffles for him.

The principle of the program is simple: Celebrities from all areas meet with presenter Sean Evans (33) to eat the Chicken Wing. But: Each piece of chicken is spicier than the previous one – which often provokes great emotions and violent reactions from the guests.

Invitation to breakfast



In the latest episode, Evans approaches the “Greatest Showman” actor about an old photo of him and Leonardo DiCaprio; it was recorded at a 2008 Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. Efron was still at the beginning of his career, but was already constantly besieged by the paparazzi. It was the first time that the two had a conversation, recalls the 32-year-old, who has always been a big fan of the Oscar winner.









“Suddenly he turned to me and said: Shall we have breakfast together tomorrow? And I just said: ‘Yes man!'” So DiCaprio wrote down his phone number for him – the next morning the two met in the house of the acting great. “He made me waffles, but they burned him, so we ate pancakes,” says Efron.

Advice from Leo



Efron also revealed that he wanted to take advantage of the hour to get advice from heartthrob to heartthrob: “At this point, I was already too busy with the paparazzi,” explains the 32-year-old, who was with me as a teenager the Disney film “High School Musical” became a world star overnight. “I wanted to know how he handled it.”

DiCaprio have replied that the paparazzi’s interest in him cannot be compared to Efron’s. “He looked at the monitor on his surveillance camera and said: Usually that many paparazzi are never in front of the house,” reports Efron. But the acting talent calmed him down. “He said, ‘Don’t worry, you’re doing well'” – this encouragement from his idol would mean a lot to him today, confessed Efron.

