Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsZac Efron: That was how Leonardo DiCaprio reassured him
News

Zac Efron: That was how Leonardo DiCaprio reassured him

By Sonia Gupta
0
57




Zac Efron
This was how Leonardo DiCaprio reassured him

Zac Efron struggles with life in the flashlight. Over breakfast, he took advice from his idol Leonardo DiCaprio.

Having breakfast made by Leonardo DiCaprio (45, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”) is something many fans of the Hollywood star are sure to dream of. For one, it actually came true: Actor Zac Efron (32, “The Greatest Showman”) recently reported on the YouTube talk show “First we feast” how Leo once made waffles for him.

The principle of the program is simple: Celebrities from all areas meet with presenter Sean Evans (33) to eat the Chicken Wing. But: Each piece of chicken is spicier than the previous one – which often provokes great emotions and violent reactions from the guests.

Invitation to breakfast

In the latest episode, Evans approaches the “Greatest Showman” actor about an old photo of him and Leonardo DiCaprio; it was recorded at a 2008 Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. Efron was still at the beginning of his career, but was already constantly besieged by the paparazzi. It was the first time that the two had a conversation, recalls the 32-year-old, who has always been a big fan of the Oscar winner.




“Suddenly he turned to me and said: Shall we have breakfast together tomorrow? And I just said: ‘Yes man!'” So DiCaprio wrote down his phone number for him – the next morning the two met in the house of the acting great. “He made me waffles, but they burned him, so we ate pancakes,” says Efron.

Advice from Leo

Efron also revealed that he wanted to take advantage of the hour to get advice from heartthrob to heartthrob: “At this point, I was already too busy with the paparazzi,” explains the 32-year-old, who was with me as a teenager the Disney film “High School Musical” became a world star overnight. “I wanted to know how he handled it.”

DiCaprio have replied that the paparazzi’s interest in him cannot be compared to Efron’s. “He looked at the monitor on his surveillance camera and said: Usually that many paparazzi are never in front of the house,” reports Efron. But the acting talent calmed him down. “He said, ‘Don’t worry, you’re doing well'” – this encouragement from his idol would mean a lot to him today, confessed Efron.

CodeList

#Subjects



Previous articleConfirmed? Emma Watson shows up with her new boyfriend
Next articleKate Winslet prefers simple red carpet outfits
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv