Without Keanu Reeves? HBO Max is working on a new “Constantine” series

The story of the title hero John Constantine has already been implemented twice – once as a film and once as a series. In 2005 Hollywood star Keanu Reeves (56) slipped into the role, in the TV adaptation Matt Ryan (35) played the antihero who goes on a demon hunt as a mixture of detective and exorcist. However, due to poor audience ratings, the series was canceled in 2015 after only one season and a total of 13 episodes. As a consolation, Ryan was allowed to make short guest appearances in individual crossover episodes of other DC series, for example in “Arrow” or “Legends of Tomorrow”.

A young face should embody the role









However, according to the Variety report, neither Reeves nor Ryan will return as John Constantine in the new series. Rather, the new edition revolves around a younger version of the demon hunter, the search for a suitable actor is already underway.

“Constantine” is part of the so-called “Justice League Dark” universe of DC. In contrast to the normal “Justice League”, this does not include such well-known heroes as Batman, Wonder Woman or Superman. Instead, the focus is on tragic antiheroes from the Swamp Thing, Deadman or John Constantine brands. About a year ago it was also reported via “Variety” that Abrams was commissioned by HBO Max to bring the “Justice League Dark” universe into the living room with several series. “Constantine” could be the prelude here.

spot on news