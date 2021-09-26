Wine business with Brad: Angelina Jolie gets out of court

Sunday, September 26, 2021
59




Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) were not only lovers, but also business partners! The former Hollywood dream couple bought a winery together in the south of France in 2011. To manage it, the two actors founded a company called Nouvel. After their love-out in 2016, the parents of six children together initially remained business partners – until the Californian submitted an application this summer to get out of the business. About that was now from a court to Angelina Decided in favor.

According to TMZ the two parties were able to agree. Accordingly, a judge approved a document that Angelina allowed to resell their stake in the wine company. Allegedly she should already have an interested buyer on the hook. However, there is another obstacle. Because: There are still another legal proceedings going on, which concern the company’s European business – until this has been completed, the actress will have to wait with the sale.

While the business relationships of Brad and Angelina seem to be slowly clearing up, her custody battle for the six children is still in full swing. Only at the beginning of the month did it become known: Brad allegedly filed a new motion to review the ongoing proceedings.




Angelina Jolie in December 2017
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Chateau Miraval in Le Val
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie


