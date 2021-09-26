Will Smith invites fans to Bel Air for one night

Anyone staying in this house must of course – just like Will Smith once did – drive up in a taxi

30 years ago, Will Smith first rolled up to the Banks family estate as Fresh Prince from Bel-Air. For the anniversary, he now wants to give fans an overnight stay in the famous TV house. However, you have to live in LA for that.

This could be the story of how the lives of some lucky Californians were turned upside down (for one night). So now let’s take a minute to talk about how people could become prince and princess of a little place called Bel-Air.

Anyone who has translated this paragraph in their head directly into English and hummed along with it should know what it is about. For some fans of the ’90s sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air”, a dream could come true in October. Because: To celebrate the 30th birthday of the show, the owners of the property, together with the rental platform for private accommodation “AirBnB” and Will Smith himself, are giving some fans a magical night with the Banks family.

Will Smith is now an AirBnB host



“Starting September 29th […] small groups of up to two residents of Los Angeles County get the opportunity to book one of five nostalgic nights in Will’s wing of the property became an architectural icon of pop culture. “

The ad on “AirBnB” was posted by Will Smith himself – you might think with a little support from the “AirBnB” PR department. There he writes: “If this house looks familiar to you, it’s because it’s still just as cool as it was when I first showed up in the driveway. I’m back and this time I’ll give you this Keys so you can spread out in my wing – but my sneakers won’t be touched, okay? “

The accommodation includes a bedroom, a bathroom, a pool, an outdoor lounge area and a dining room. And a few gimmicks have also been thought of for the fans, so there is a possibility in the Playing basketball in the bedroom, trying things out a little at the DJ booth and wrapping up in the colorful robes of the Prince of Bel-Air at the wardrobe. And of course all meals are served on silver dishes.









Offer is available to Los Angeles County residents only



Due to the global pandemic, however, only people who are already based in Los Angeles can take part in the raffle. But there is one thing that fans worldwide can be happy about: “To celebrate the family and community feeling that I was able to experience in this house,” AirBnB “will make a one-time donation to an organization in my hometown of Philadelphia to the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia, a program that supports young people in sometimes very difficult situations by offering further training measures, leisure activities and help with self-determination. “





In addition, DJ Jazzy Jeff will not only (virtually) welcome the lucky winners into the house, but also offer an online DJ workshop.

First of all, however, for up to ten superfans in October it is said: “I looked at my kingdom, I was finally there. To sit on my throne as the Prince of Bel Air.”

