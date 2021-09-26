Will Smith: Hollywood King shows “Prince of Bel Air” reunion – people

Who has held up best?

“The Prince of Bel-Air” celebrates its anniversary! The cult sitcom found its way onto American TV screens on September 10, 1990 – and paved the way for Will Smith to become a world star.

Today the 51-year-old knows the whole world, at the start of the series it looked different: Although Smith earned a decent amount of money as a rapper Fresh Prince in his younger years, he squandered it just as quickly and finally lost everything because of missing tax payments.

“The Prince of Bel-Air” saved him from bankruptcy and made the actor and musician a star. In the sitcom, Smith practically played himself: a young daredevil from Philadelphia who suddenly found himself with his aunt in LA in the bourgeois, posh Bel Air neighborhood.

On Thursday – exactly 30 years to the day after the first episode – Smith posted his personal reunion with the “Bel Air” family on Instagram.

And who was watching everything?

Reunited are: Tatyana Ali (41, played Ahsley), Karyn Parsons (53, Hilary), Joseph Marcell (72, Geoffrey Butler), Alfonso Ribeiro (48, Carlton Banks) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (55, Jazz).

► Unfortunately not there: Uncle Phil! His mime James Avery died in 2013 at the age of 68 after heart surgery. As early as May, the “Bel Air” cast met via video chat to commemorate the cult star.









Another picture that Smith shows together with his serial aunt Janet Hubert alias Vivian is particularly exciting.

The 64-year-old had a falling out on the set with her colleague Will Smith and finally left the show in 1993. Daphne Maxwell Reid (72) replaced her, who can also be seen in the pictures.

Now, however, we see Smith and Hubert happily reunited. In 2011 Hubert said to “TMZ”: “There will never be a reunion with me. And I’ll never work with an asshole like Will Smith again. “

Fortunately, both were obviously able to make peace, as radiant as they appear together. Because the old “Bel Air” troop didn’t just gather out of nostalgia – a reunion special was actually filmed!

On the American holiday “Thanksgiving”, November 26th, the episode is scheduled to run on the streaming service HBO Max. And a completely new edition of “The Prince of Bel-Air” is in the works, but it should be much more serious than the original.