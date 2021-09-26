Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Receive a Special Robin Williams Award

The children of the late film star Robin Williams presented Will Smith and his family with an award in memory of their father.

US actor Will Smith (52, “Gemini Man”) and his family received a special honor: Zelda (31), Cody (28) and Zak Williams (37), the children of the late actor Robin Williams (1951-2014) presented the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award to the famous Hollywood Smith family. This was started by Glenn Close (73) after Williams’ death as part of the non-profit organization “Bring Change to Mind”. Head of the family, Will Smith, got everyone together for a YouTube video to receive the prize virtually – only one member was missing.

The family gathering was attended by Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, and children Trey, 27, and Willow, 19. Son Jaden (22) could only speak to his family virtually via video chat, as he had to wait for the results of a corona test at the time. “This year we wanted to honor the entire Smith family, individually and as a whole, for their longstanding contribution to our world,” said Zak Williams in a video message that can be seen on the YouTube video. The Smiths would have had groundbreaking and frank discussions on important issues such as family, career and mental health.









Will Smith on Williams: “He wanted to make you laugh”



The family also does a wide variety of charity work such as helping the homeless or the fight against AIDS in South Africa and at the same time manages to entertain millions of people with their talents in films, talk shows or music.

In the YouTube video, the Smith family proudly accept the award and reminisce about Robin Williams and his iconic roles in “Mrs. Doubtfire”, “Jumanji”, “Flubber” or “Mork & Mindy”. “There was so much laughter in this house because of him,” explains Will Smith. “He wanted you to laugh. It’s almost like he made you laugh and as short as the moment was, he was always looking for the interaction the two of you could have that was unforgettable and magical.”

Robin Williams had committed suicide



Robin Williams had committed suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California, on August 11, at the age of 63. The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three months before his death. As it turned out a few months later, Williams also suffered from a special form of dementia that can lead to depression, anxiety, and delusions.

Help with depression is offered by telephone counseling on the free number: 0800/111 0 111

