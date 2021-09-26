Why the internet hates that Chris Pratt is now speaking Mario

At an event, Nintendo announced that it would produce a new Mario film. Actor Chris Pratt is slated for the role of Mario. The internet was rife with head shakes and complaints about this cast. For many of us in Europe, the excitement is difficult to understand. Why does the internet hate Chris Pratt so much?

This was the online reaction to Chris Pratt as Mario: The reaction on the internet has been largely negative. There are a lot of comments on Twitter that suggest they disagree with casting Chris Pratt as Mario.

A well-known gaming YouTuber got a fit of laughter just at the idea of ​​Pratt speaking Mario. This was reinforced because Pratt was introduced with the words: “Mario will speak a lot in the film” and “He’s so cool” at the announcement.

There are many tweets on Twitter with tens of thousands of likes that are annoyed about the cast:

A tweet says: You survived two recessions and a pandemic only to endure Chris Pratt as Mario (via twitter).

A tweet even calls for a studio to be pressured so hard that they are forced to change a film – as the Internet last did with “Sonic” (via twitter)

Another tweet shows Chris Pratt as Mario and people pointing at him and saying, “I’m fed up with that guy.”

This is not the first time Chris Pratt has encountered so much trouble on the net. In 2020 there was already the “Worst Chris in Hollywood” campaign: It was found that it is now teeming with actors with the name Chris: Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Pratt (Starlord) played all in Marvel movies. Then there was Chris Pine (Captain Kirk).

But among the 4 Chrises, it was said at the time, Chris Pratt was clearly the “worst.”

“Hollywood’s Last Desperate Attempt to Create a Star”

What do you have against Chris Pratt on the internet? According to the Kotaku site, there are several things that people online bother about Chris Pratt (via kotaku):

He is simply in “too many films” – Chris Pratt is the “last desperate attempt by Hollywood to create a classic film star,” says Kotaku. Between 2015 and 2019, Pratt starred in 9 films. He played a central role as a starlord in Marvel films and had a similar role as an action star in the Jurassic World films. They were “sympathetic protagonists in action films with clear weaknesses and cool sayings.”

But he also played roles that in the eyes of many did not suit him at all, such as a well-trained Special Ops soldier in “Zero Dark Thirty” or the star in an SF romance with Jennifer Lawrence. Some on the net have the feeling that Chris Pratt is now simply in everything.

On the other hand, Chris Pratt is a member of a church that is considered “anti-LBGBTQ” (via twitter). That caused a stir in 2019. Pratt contradicted this view and was defended by many colleagues.

Thirdly, Chris Pratt is something of “not an Italian at all” and just seems to be unsuitable for the role of Mario. Especially since the actual spokesman for Mario, Charles Martinet, would be available and participate in the film in some form.

Many of the conflicts and points that speak against Chris Pratt as Mario seem difficult to understand for us in Europe.

Much better than Chris Pratt is Ryan Reynolds apparently on the Internet:

