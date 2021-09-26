Sunday, September 26, 2021
What's on TV today, September 26th, 2021? Mandatory date, insider tip, flop on Sunday

By Sonia Gupta
TAG24 has searched the TV program for the highlights. Here are the tips for today’s Sunday.

Dresden – Of course today’s is TV-Sunday all about the Bundestag election. The transmitters are practically around the clock filled with political program – and that’s just as well. But if you prefer to relax in the evening and avoid the election reporting, we also have a tip for you.

Mandatory date

The general election is over, the votes are counted – time for that Berlin round. Shortly after the first projections, CDU boss Armin Laschet (60), Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (63, SPD) and Annalena Baerbock (40, Greens) meet in Berlin and discuss the results. Was the CDU still able to make up ground in the final sprint?

8.15 p.m., ARD / ZDF

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (63, SPD, left), Annalena Baerbock (40, Greens) and CDU boss Armin Laschet (60) come to the Berlin round.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (63, SPD, left), Annalena Baerbock (40, Greens) and CDU boss Armin Laschet (60) come to the Berlin round. © dpa / Kay Nietfeld

Insider tip

I recommend anyone who is tired of politics after weeks of election campaigns or who would like to wait until the election results are finally official Kitchen Impossible. The cooking duel Tim Mälzer (50) against Steffen Henssler (48) ensures, as always, a lot of pleasant amusement to come down on Sunday evening.




8.15 p.m., VOX

Kitchen Impossible

Kitchen Impossible © RTL / Marc Schulz

Just don’t!

Time to go to bed: Don’t you think about it, just before you go to sleep Skyscraper (2018) with Dwayne Johnson (49). With all the sympathy for the action star – this CGI fireworks display is hard to bear. How can a movie with so many explosions be so boring? Very easily: by having no action.

11.35 p.m., RTL

Skyscraper

Skyscraper © RTL

Streaming

The first two seasons of the successful British series Luther are available in this country in the ZDF media library. Idris Elba (49) plays an astute but not always law-abiding investigator for the London police. The role earned him, among other things, a Golden Globe Award for best series actor.

ZDF Mediathek

Luther

Luther © ZDF / Des Willie

Have fun switching on!

Cover photo: Montage: ZDF / Des Willie, RTL, RTL / Marc Schulz

