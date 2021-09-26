What’s on TV today, September 25th, 2021? Mandatory date, insider tip, flop for Saturday

09/25/2021 7:44 AM 1,129 What’s on TV today? Mandatory date, insider tip, flop

The TAG24 tips for the TV program on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

From Niklas Perband

Dresden – Sports, thriller, comedy – there is something for all TV lovers again this weekend. Recommend this Saturday DAY24 You especially an awesome Netflix series. The sports show should of course not be missing on a Saturday evening. On the other hand, you should rather give yourself the evening program from RTL.

Mandatory date

Can the people of Leipzig finally find their way back to their old strength? RB urgently needs a win against Hertha in order to avert a finally messed up start of the season. The will be a particularly intense look Sports show also aim at Mainz 05, after all, the Rheinhessen have made an outstanding start to the new season. 6.30 p.m., ARD

The sports show again shows the highlights of the football weekend. © imago images / Matthias Koch



Insider tip

In the thriller comedy Just a little favor (2018) two very different women meet. The overly friendly Stephanie, played by Anna Kendrick (36), befriends the mysterious writer’s wife Emily (Blake Lively, 34). When she suddenly disappears, Stephanie becomes a detective – and reveals dark secrets. 8.15 p.m., ProSieben







Just a little favor © LIONSGATE / Peter Iovino



Just don’t!

What about the intelligence of our celebrities? Today’s edition aims to answer the question for Jana Ina (44) and Giovanni Zarrella (43). Am I smarter than the Zarrellas? is a quiz format in which you tend to dumb down rather than learn something. The mediocre jokes don’t really add value to the show either. 8.15 p.m., RTL

Am I smarter than the Zarrellas? © RTL / Dirk Borm



Streaming

In the third season of Sex Education Once again, it’s all about the sex-curious students at Moordale Secondary in rural Great Britain. Although this season gets lost in the aggravation of absurd situations, the authentic view of the (sex) lives of various teenagers is still preserved. Can be insightful to an older audience as well. Netflix

Sex Education © Netflix



Have fun switching on!

Cover photo: Montage: RTL / Dirk Borm, LIONSGATE / Peter Iovino, Netflix