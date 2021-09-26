What is going on on election Sunday beyond the federal election

Election thriller instead of “crime scene”? Or would you prefer “The incorruptible” instead of empty phrases in the “Berlin Round”? If you want to avoid the usual Bundestag election reporting on Sunday, you have a lot to choose from.

Good citizens, as strict people could put it, watch the reports on the 20th federal election on television this Sunday from 6 p.m. at the latest.

But it is quite understandable if it is enough to take note of the final result at some point later. Do you have to do the empty phrases, the politicians’ thanks to the voters, the same journalist questions about coalitions or taboos? The answer is simply no. The usual Sunday ritual “Tatort” is not applicable, but there are still thrillers, comedies and classics on TV.

In the first and second, the “Berlin Round” traditionally runs at 8:15 pm, in which the party leaders of the parties represented in the Bundestag evaluate the outcome of the election. It has now been 16 years since the still-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder of the SPD rumbled that Ms. Merkel would have to leave the church in the village, his party would not form a coalition under her leadership. In the end, Angela Merkel became Chancellor.

Arte will show the crime epic “Die Unbrechlichen” from 1987 on election evening 2021 from 8.30 p.m. with film stars such as Robert De Niro (as Al Capone) as well as Sean Connery and Kevin Costner.

At 8:15 pm, 3sat will show the fairy tale “Till Eulenspiegel” from 2014 with Jacob Matschenz in the title role.

There are romantic comedies on RTLzwei and Sixx: once “How To Be Single” from 2016 with Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson and once “Love Vegas” from 2008 with Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher.









The adventure comedy “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” from 2017 with Johnny Depp is announced on Sat.1 from 8:15 pm.

ProSieben shows the science fiction action epic “Captain Marvel” with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law. After “Wonder Woman” the next comic book hero film with a woman as the protagonist.

The WDR television shows an old Münster “crime scene” – namely the episode “Der Hammer” from 2014.

Other third parties try it with documentaries – for example the MDR with “Sagenhaft – Mitteldeutschlands Paradiese” and the BR with “Trachtler- und Musikantentreffen in der Oberpfalz”.

On ZDFneo, the crime rerun “Night Shift: The Last Job” with Barbara Auer, Armin Rohde, Minh-Khai Phan-Thi and the actress Maja Maranow, who died shortly before the first broadcast in 2016, is running at 8:15 pm.

By the way: In the now 51-year history of the “Tatort” crime thriller, the ARD Sunday crime thriller has almost always failed on the Sunday of the Bundestag election. The only election Sundays with fresh thrillers in the series fell in 1994 and 1987, as “Tatort” expert François Werner knows from the “tatort-fundus.de” website.

On October 16, 1994, a Swiss “crime scene” with László I. Kish as Bernese detective sergeant Philipp von Burg (title: “Herrenboxer”) ran from 9.45 p.m. On January 25, 1987, the first showed a Munich case with Helmut Fischer as Commissioner Ludwig Lenz – title: “The Power of Fate”. dpa