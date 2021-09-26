Western with Tom Hanks to be published on Netflix · KINO.de

Actually, “Neues aus der Welt” should start in the cinemas with Tom Hanks. But Universal wants to release the film outside of the US on Netflix.

The corona pandemic has had the whole world firmly under control for over nine months. Despite recent reports about a promising vaccine, the partial lockdown in Germany could continue beyond November and until the end of 2020. That would mean that the cinemas in this country could no longer start operating this year. And just like here it looks worldwide. This also puts the studios in trouble.

As Deadline reports, Universal Pictures is in negotiations with Netflix about the upcoming western “Neues aus der Welt” by director Paul Greengrass and starring Tom Hanks and the young German actress Helena Zengel. The film adaptation of the author Paulette Jiles’ successful novel “News of the World” was supposed to be on January 7, 2021 start in German cinemas, but apparently Universal now wants to publish the film internationally directly via Netflix. A theatrical release is then only planned for the USA, where the film is due to start on December 25, 2020.

“News from the World” starts in the US in cinemas for the Oscar race

At first glance, there is a simple reason why “Neues aus der Welt” (New from the World) is starting in cinemas in the United States: Only then can the film enter the Oscar race. However, the provisions were changed in this regard due to the Corona crisis. A film must at least be scheduled for a theatrical release in order to be eligible. And that was actually already the case with the western with Tom Hanks.

Thanks to a newly negotiated deal, Universal can also offer the film digitally just under three weeks after its theatrical release directly via premium video-on-demand. Netflix will do that in the rest of the world. The only question that remains is whether Netflix will also release the film internationally at the end of December or not bring it out until the beginning of January 2021.

In “Neues aus der Welt” Tom Hanks plays the 70-year-old Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who has been traveling the country as a news broker and newspaper reader since the end of the American Civil War and around 1870. In Texas he then receives an unusual assignment: he is supposed to bring ten-year-old Johanna Leonberger (Helena Zengel), who was kidnapped by the Kiowa four years ago while her family died in the attack, to her aunt and uncle. They must travel hundreds of miles as the dangerous wilderness and even more dangerous people seek them. But the biggest challenge is Johanna herself, who doesn’t speak a word of English.

Should the deal between Universal and Netflix actually come off, it would be the second Tom Hanks film this year to be released directly via streaming after “Greyhound: Battle of the Atlantic” (Apple TV +).

