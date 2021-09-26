Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsVip News: Oliver Pocher and Alessandra Meyer-Wölden talk about their separation
News

Vip News: Oliver Pocher and Alessandra Meyer-Wölden talk about their separation

By Arjun Sethi
0
71




September 24, 2021
Oliver Pocher and Alessandra Meyer-Wölden talk about their separation
Comedian Oliver Pocher was in a relationship with Alessandra Meyer-Wölden from 2009 to 2013. The couple have three children together. But only two years after the wedding, the couple announced their separation. In the meantime, Pocher and Meyer-Wölden have a good relationship as patchwork parents. In the 38-year-old’s podcast, the two now talked about why their love failed at the time. “There wasn’t a single reason, like the classic ‘you grow apart’. After the twins were born, I actually thought that if you got over it, you were on the right path. But somehow that wasn’t it. You were just just not satisfied in this regard, “said Pocher. “It just didn’t fit as a couple. We’re very different, too different,” added Meyer-Wölden. Their different origins and upbringing also made it difficult for the two of them. Pocher even said: “If you hadn’t gotten pregnant, there would have been a breakup beforehand, but of course that’s how you try.” The 43-year-old is now married to Amira for the second time. Meyer-Wölden’s marriage to an American businessman also failed.


Previous articleArmin Laschet private: Unromantic confession and his father-in-law
Next article“The Wonderful Mr. Rogers”: Review of the Tom Hanks Film – Culture
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv