Vin Diesel’s horrible first song

2020 is not easy for Fast & Furious fans. Due to the corona pandemic, the 9th part of the series has been postponed for a whole year and will not start in the cinema until April 2021 at the earliest. The long break, which is now also affecting many filmmakers and stars, has probably given Vin Diesel a whole new boost in motivation.

The star of the Fast & Furious series has now surprised fans with something that very few should have expected before: Vin Diesel released his first song! And the way it sounds, the rescheduling of Fast & Furious 9 was just a harmless taste of the agony that follows.

Vin Diesel’s first song sounds like a club anthem that is 10 years late

Who has always wondered how a Electronic dance music song with the Fast & Furious star as the singer sounds, can now expose his ears to this mixture at his own risk:

Diesel’s first song Feel Like I Do, the one from the Norwegian house and DJ hit machine Kygo sounds like the anthem that could fill empty football stadiums when World Cups are not taking place. Or like the accompanying song on the jungle excursion with a waterfall jump in the latest travel blog of your favorite influencer.

While younger listeners are currently listening to hip-hop from Travis Scott, Cardi B and Drake is in, Diesel and Kygo apparently thought: “Why not reheat the old cheese from 10 years ago !?”









Feel Like I Do sounds like the kind of songs that around 2010 the Dance floors in the clubs after the fourth or eighth vodka energy were stormed only to be ashamed of it again the next morning.

In his Instagram post, Vin Diesel celebrated the song as a great achievement made possible by the power of the fans. A Life dreamwhich has finally come true:

For so long I’ve promised to release music … encouraged by you guys to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you guys proud.

Besides the generic EDM beat, Vin Diesel is the most interesting thing about the song, at least in a weird way. Even if his voice is constantly massively distorted and of course heavily edited, he sounds in the most peppy moments of the song like a country singer on Valiumwho got lost in the wrong song.

The only question left is in which movie franchise Diesel’s song could fit. We’d rather not imagine the upcoming space excursion in Fast & Furious 9, which has already been revealed, for this song. Even Groot, whom the actor lends his voice to, is unlikely to swing his gnarled hips between the usual retro hits from the soundtracks of the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

How do you like Vin Diesel’s first song? In which movie do you think it would fit well as a soundtrack?