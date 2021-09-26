“Vin Diesel was mugged and needs money”: woman falls for unbelievable fraud!

Katja (45) from Berlin was set up online. On “Kripo live” she told of the unbelievable trick.

Berlin / Leipzig – Again and again the police warn of brazen scams on the Internet. Katja L. (45) from Berlin had to experience first hand what it’s like to be set up online. In the MDR at “ Kripo live “she said about the incredible trick.

Katja L. made these screenshots of her video calls with the alleged Vin Diesel: The app created a deceptively realistic image of the actor. © Image montage Screenshot / Kripo live



As an acting agent, Katja is regularly on various social media platforms, including on the day when her life was about to take a turn.

Suddenly, the 45-year-old got a private Instagram message from Vin Diesel – a Hollywood actor of whom she has long been a fan.

The “Fast & Furious” star supposedly wanted to thank Katja’s support as a fan, which resulted in a long, intense conversation.

“That was fun and then it started to get very personal,” said Katja L., remembering the time on “Kripo live”.

Still, she kept having doubts: Was the person behind the screen really the star?

And that was the moment when the trick got particularly nasty: With the help of an app, the unknown perpetrator was able to project Vin Diesel’s face onto his own. It looked deceptively real, as the technology could also imitate facial expressions and mouth movements. So he could even communicate with Katja via video call without her Fraud suspected.







