“Vin Diesel was mugged and needs money”: woman falls for unbelievable fraud!
Katja (45) from Berlin was set up online. On “Kripo live” she told of the unbelievable trick.
Berlin / Leipzig – Again and again the police warn of brazen scams on the Internet. Katja L. (45) from Berlin had to experience first hand what it’s like to be set up online. In the MDR at “Kripo live“she said about the incredible trick.
As an acting agent, Katja is regularly on various social media platforms, including on the day when her life was about to take a turn.
Suddenly, the 45-year-old got a private Instagram message from Vin Diesel – a Hollywood actor of whom she has long been a fan.
The “Fast & Furious” star supposedly wanted to thank Katja’s support as a fan, which resulted in a long, intense conversation.
“That was fun and then it started to get very personal,” said Katja L., remembering the time on “Kripo live”.
Still, she kept having doubts: Was the person behind the screen really the star?
And that was the moment when the trick got particularly nasty: With the help of an app, the unknown perpetrator was able to project Vin Diesel’s face onto his own. It looked deceptively real, as the technology could also imitate facial expressions and mouth movements. So he could even communicate with Katja via video call without her Fraud suspected.
Little by little, Katja’s relationship with “Vin Diesel” got out of hand. Expressions of love finally led to the plan to finance a joint house in Germany. And here the trap snapped shut.
Katja initially blocked some requests to send him money for their future together. But the fraudster persisted: he changed the strategy and built up pressure. Allegedly “Vin Diesel” was attacked and urgently needs money – in the form of expensive gaming vouchers. Unfortunately Katja didn’t smell the roast this time: she bought him the vouchers.
After a short time, she lost track of how much money she had already sent “Vin Diesel” in total. “The scam works,” admits Katja. At some point she was so lulled by the nice conversations, compliments and the pressure that had been built up that she hadn’t questioned anything.
5500 euros went on the trick – Katja still has this loss today, she had to take out a loan that she will have to nibble on for a long time.
When she confronted “Vin Diesel” and accused him of fraud, he actually confessed. He is a Nigerian student who wanted to use the trick to finance his studies. “I only believed one thing about it: I believed that he wasn’t Vin Diesel. Everything else: I don’t know.” Katja cannot judge whether this story is really true or just another lie.
With her unusual story, Katja L. wants to draw attention to the sophisticated celebrity scam: Open your eyes on the Internet! Healthy skepticism has never hurt anyone.